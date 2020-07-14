Menu
Toowoomba mum’s $850,000 lotto win

Tobi Loftus
14th Jul 2020 11:10 AM | Updated: 1:38 PM
A TOOWOOMBA mum is $856,213.56 richer after taking out a major win in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The mum, who remains anonymous, said she couldn't believe her good fortune.

She was one of six people across the country who won a share of the division one draw on Saturday.

Each entry won a division one prize of $856,213.56.

The woman said she'd use her latest windfall to pay off her mortgage, help her children get ahead and support local charities.

The division one winning 12-game marked entry was purchased online.

"It's incredible," she said.

"We won second division in Powerball exactly three years ago.

"That was a great prize but to win this is unbelievable."

The woman said she had been playing the Saturday Gold Lotto for years.

"I play the same numbers every time," she said.

"Some are special numbers like family birthdays and others are completely random.

She said the win would take financial pressure off her and her family.

"This will be a huge help for our family," she said.

"We will be able to pay our house off and help our children out.

"I definitely want to buy a new car and we will also be supporting some of our local charities."

