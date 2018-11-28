Toowoomba pilot dies in Northern Territory crash

DARLING Downs helicopter pilot Campbell Taylor was confirmed as the man killed in a helicopter crash in the Northern Territory on Saturday.

The 47-year-old pilot, who has called both Roma and Toowoomba home, was an employee of Hewitt Cattle Australia.

His 23-year-old colleague remains in hospital with injuries sustained during the crash.

A statement from the HCA said at 8.11am on Saturday, a HCA helicopter carrying a pilot and one passenger was conducting aerial activities within Ambalindum and Numery Stations and crashed east of Alice Springs.

HCA director and chief executive Mick Hewitt said he was devastated to confirm that Mr Taylor had lost his life on Saturday "in a tragic helicopter accident".

"Another employee was injured in the crash," he said.

"Within minutes of the accident, a safety GPS tracking device was activated. This enabled us to locate the employees and deploy medical assistance."

Mr Hewitt said the company had been in contact with the families of those on board the aircraft and was providing support.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at HCA are with them and their loved ones," he said.

"Counselling services have been offered to our employees who may need help or support after the events on the weekend.

"We have extended our assistance and co-operation to investigation authorities and emergency services."

NT Police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) are continuing to investigate the crash.

An ATSB spokesman said the team had commenced their work on Monday morning.

"Early this morning (Monday, November 26), a team of three transport safety investigators from the ATSB arrived at the scene of Saturday's accident involving a Robinson R22 helicopter," he said.

Investigations continue.