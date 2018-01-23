Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

Toowoomba plumbing business goes into liquidation

Matthew Newton
by
19th Jun 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA plumbing business has gone into liquidation owing tens of thousands of dollars to employees and creditors.

Andreas Brothers - Plumbers Pty Ltd, trading as Plumbers Today, was placed into liquidation on June 10 with Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants' Adam Ward appointed as liquidator.

According to a report on company activities and property lodged by company director Matthew Peter Andreas, more than $37,000 was owed to two employees, while roughly $92,000 was owed to the company's creditors.

A summary of the company's outstanding invoices showed debts owed to Plumbers Today in the order of $75,000 by more than 100 different people and entities.

The report also showed the company owns $22,300 of vehicles.

The company's Toowoomba landline has been disconnected.

More Stories

andreas brothers plumbers today toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dave Taylor makes big career call

    premium_icon Dave Taylor makes big career call

    Rugby League Injury-riddled season takes its toll on rampaging Capras backrower

    Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

    premium_icon Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

    Crime Prayer and support as popular 20-year-old recovers in hospital

    Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

    premium_icon Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

    News Surpeme effort from this one store tops the nation

    Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

    premium_icon Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

    Council News Ludwig responds to Strelow's claim to who has dibs on Adani jobs