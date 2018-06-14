Menu
Toowoomba roofing company owes hundreds of thousands

Matthew Newton
18th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A TOOWOOMBA roofing company has gone into liquidation owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Liquidator Anne Meagher of SV Partners in Brisbane was appointed liquidator of Toowoomba Roofing Solutions Pty Ltd in late April.

According to a report on company activities and property by directors Paul MacGinley and Paul McGrath, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission this month, the company still owes roughly $93,000 in superannuation to its employees.

The report also said the company owed approximately $290,000 to creditors, including $99,000 to the Australian Taxation Office.

Documents lodged with ASIC show the company was still owed $200,000 for works, and had assets totalling approximately $83,000 when it entered liquidation.

Liquidator Anne Meagher was contacted for comment.

liquidation toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list toowoomba roofing solutions
Toowoomba Chronicle

