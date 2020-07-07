Menu
Patrick Wallace, 18, has been remembered as a much loved member of the school.
News

School pays tribute to former student killed in crash

Alexia Austin
7th Jul 2020 10:34 AM
Subscriber only

THE head of Toowoomba Anglican School has paid tribute to Patrick Finn Wallace, who lost his life in a crash on the Gore Hwy on Friday.

Simon Lees said Mr Wallace had joined the school as a Year 6 boarder in 2014 and was a "much loved member" of the school.

"During his time with us, he held the leadership positions of school prefect and Connal House Captain and was an accomplished artist, sportsman and musician," Mr Lees said.

"Paddy graduated in 2019 and was training to be a boilermaker combined with a science major in horticulture.

"The school is devastated for the Wallace family and this news will deeply affect our community."

Mr Wallace's former classmates paid tribute to him online.

"Forever in my heart brother, fly high," a former TAS head boy posted on Facebook.

"Rest in peace Paddy, gone too soon," another student wrote.

Read more on the story here.

