Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Dating

Toowoomba stripper selling nudes for bushfire relief

Katherine Sampson
10th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA stripper has joined a growing trend of adult entertainers around the world who are selling nude photographs for bushfire donations.

Sophie Alessa, who often appears at The Vault, has raised hundreds of dollars so far for bushfire relief efforts through Twitter.

She said she was inspired to act after she saw American model Kaylen Ward go viral on Twitter.

Ward says she has raised more than $1 million for charities.

"I'm sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia," she said.

"I've had receipts of donations worth $50 to $100 and every cent helps.

"All I have to do is take a quick photo or video and if it helps it helps."

Alessa said she would continue to send photographs for bushfire donations as long as it helped.

bushfire relief the vault on ruthven
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        premium_icon HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        News Elderly lady forced to pay if she wants to stay in hospital, despite not being able to walk

        Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        premium_icon Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        News Police search for truck stolen from Rocky building site

        Big business urged to support employees left out of pocket

        premium_icon Big business urged to support employees left out of pocket

        News Some big companies aren’t paying our fireys so the The Bully’s ‘Fair go for our...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the list of 59 people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.