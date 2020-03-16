Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Temperatures plunged to 11 degrees this morning.
Temperatures plunged to 11 degrees this morning.
Weather

Toowoomba temperatures plummet over night

Alexia Austin
16th Mar 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE TOOWOOMBA temperature plummeted to 11.3 degrees last night, leaving residents to shiver through the coldest night in months.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said the minimum was well below the monthly average.

"The average minimum temperature for March is 16.5 degrees - so even for March it is quite cold," Mr Kennedy said.

"It's likely to stay three to four degrees below average, both maximum and minimums, for the next couple of days.

"Later in the week we'll have the next trough, which will bring hotter air."

Mr Kennedy said the new weather pattern would lift temperatures at the weekend.

"By Saturday things will start to heat up and Sunday should be the hottest day," Mr Kennedy said.

"We are predicting highs of 32 to 33 degrees on Sunday.

"The trough will then weaken out on Monday and temperatures will drop again."

He added there was little chance of rain this week.

More Stories

Show More
cold temperatures darling downs qld toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Taken home to heaven’: A great friend remembered

        premium_icon ‘Taken home to heaven’: A great friend remembered

        Community The young groom-to-be will be remembered as a caring man who loved his friends, family and church after Yeppoon crash.

        • 16th Mar 2020 11:11 AM
        Rocky council makes coronavirus call on 2020 show/big events

        premium_icon Rocky council makes coronavirus call on 2020 show/big events

        News BREAKING: Rockhampton Regional Council made a series of event decisions at a...

        • 16th Mar 2020 11:08 AM
        • 1 FairgoSteve
        COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

        premium_icon Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

        News Victim suffered chest pain as a result of the crash