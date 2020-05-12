Menu
Tom Kaine (left) and Ian Robotham - managing direrctors Gordon Bourke Consturction. The compnay was named favourite Toowoomba builder in poll. Photo Bev Lacey
Toowoomba’s best builder for 2020 revealed

Cassandra Glover
3rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:42 AM
GORDON Bourke Constructions co-owner Ian Robotham said it felt "wonderful" to be named Toowoomba's best builder for 2020 after a good year of business.

Gordon Bourke Constructions was started in 1959, and in 2000 Ian Robotham and Tom Kain, who were supervisors at the time, bought 50 per cent of the company each.

The two both have 35 years' experience in the construction industry.

Gordon Bourke Constructions has built more than 3700 homes in Toowoomba, and has been run by Mr Robotham and Mr Kain for 20 years.

"It's wonderful, it's great recognition for all our hard work," Mr Robotham said.

"It's been a very good year for us. It's been head down, tail up.

"When things tend to slow down we get in and work harder, and it's really paid off."

 

 

Gordon Bourke new homes sales consultant Brendan Goleby said being voted the city's best builder for 2020 was "humbling".

"It's quite humbling that people choose to build with us. It's a testament to our builders," Mr Goleby said.

"Our success has mainly been around looking after existing clients and working with existing clients and their friends and family.

"We're very lucky to have an in-house building design team.

"We're sort of a one-stop shop for people going through the whole process.

"We focus on building good quality good value homes and let our end product speak for itself."

