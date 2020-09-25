Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Toowoomba’s best personal trainer revealed

Tobi Loftus
by and Tobi Loftus, tobi.loftus@thechronice.com.au
25th Sep 2020 2:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR Lochie Wagner, being a PT is all about helping his clients through their personal fitness journey, both physically and mentally.

"It's definitely the best part of the job," he said.

 

Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.
Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.

 

"To see their change, in lifestyle habits, how they approach things like workouts, their mindset and mentality.

"Watching them grow is quite phenomenal."

Lochie, who owns and operates The Bar Health and Fitness, was recently named Toowoomba's best personal trainer by The Chronicle's readers.

He was one of four PTs at The Bar nominated for the title.

"I'm very appreciative of everyone voting," he said.

 

Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.
Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.

 

"It's nice and heartwarming.

"The reason why I think we work well here at The Bar is we put a lot of time and effort into understanding our clients, getting to know them, and helping them fall in love with fitness."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bruce Highway safety upgrades begin north of Rockhampton

        Premium Content Bruce Highway safety upgrades begin north of Rockhampton

        Motoring The major upgrades will include the construction of new overtaking lanes.

        Brothers keen to put icing on the cake in women’s 7s

        Premium Content Brothers keen to put icing on the cake in women’s 7s

        Rugby Union Form team riding wave of momentum into Rugby Capricornia’s grand final day on...

        ‘Long running’ Monaco Drive neighbourhood dispute flares up

        Premium Content ‘Long running’ Monaco Drive neighbourhood dispute flares up

        News Norghton Alexander Carney faced a Yeppoon court this week after the latest...

        UPDATE: Owners return home to find doors ajar, dog missing

        Premium Content UPDATE: Owners return home to find doors ajar, dog missing

        Breaking It was believed the residents were out of town at the time of the incident. 