Lock It or Else
Crime

Toowoomba's empty rental homes targeted by thieves

21st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
A SPIKE in the number of vacant properties being broken into in Toowoomba has triggered a reminder from police to ensure homes are secure.

Toowoomba police have reported receiving a number of complaints regarding the break and enter of vacant homes listed for rent in recent weeks.

Police said offenders appeared to have been forcing entry to the rental properties in an apparent search for things to steal.

"In most cases, the houses were empty and nothing was stolen," police said in a statement.

"Some outer buildings such as sheds and carports have been entered and items such as gardening tools have been stolen."

Police are urging neighbours and residents to remain vigilant about property security, particularly in areas where there are vacant homes listed for sale or for rent.

Reports should be made to rental companies in the first instance, but if a break and enter is in progress, residents should phone police.

"If there is a vacant property for rent in the street where you live and you notice anything suspicious, please contact the rental company displayed on the 'for rent' sign," police said.

"If you think that someone is breaking into the vacant property, call police."

Any residents with information in relation to the break and enter of the empty rental homes is urged to phone the Toowoomba Property Crime Squad on 43616344.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

