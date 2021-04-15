TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

Flash player Joshua Welsh at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Harrison Cooper

An electric bunch of teenagers more than rose to the occasion when they hit the field alongside the state's best at the Queensland Under-16 Cricket Championships.

Smart batters, lethal bowlers and handy fielders all came to the fore as 48 of Queensland's finest boys hit the pitch at Caloundra Cricket Club over three days.

Talent was spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash with players contesting both one-day and Twenty20 formats.

While all showed their wares, a select few proved to be standout stars.

Here are the top 10 performers of the state championships:

Joshua Welsh - Flash

While Flash didn't take out any of their three clashes, it certainly didn't stop 15-year-old Joshua Welsh from stamping his authority.

The Yeppoon teenager was crowned player of the tournament after excelling with both bat and ball.

He scored a total of 69 runs at an average of 23 and backed those efforts up with a total of five wickets at an average of 11.6.

On top of that, Welsh also nailed a catch in the field.

"I'm really excited (to get the award), it's been a good few days," he said.

"It was good fun and I just tried to do my best each day.

"(Getting the award) was a bit of a bonus."

Daniel Seaton and Toby Weston were the equal best batsman at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Daniel Seaton - Flares

Daniel Seaton tied for best batter of the three-day state championships.

Seaton hit a total of 113 runs at an average of 37.67.

His top score was 85 against Embers on the final day of the competition.

He hit a stellar seven boundaries and one six on his journey to the top score.

Sparks player Toby Weston celebrates his 50 at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Toby Weston - Sparks

Toby Weston tied for best batter alongside Daniel Seaton at the championships.

He also scored 113 runs at an average of 37.67.

While he got a duck in the opening day's play Weston stepped it up a gear to 42 and 71 in his next two outings.

He hit a stunning total of 15 boundaries and one six.

Thomas Malone, pictured with Queensland Cricket coaching specialist Bruce Dean, was named best bowler at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Thomas Malone - Embers

The teenager was an effective weapon with the ball to be crowned bowler of the championships.

He claimed nine wickets at an average of 5.56 across the three days.

Malone also bowled five maidens with his best effort coming against Sparks on the opening day of play with a remarkable 5-14.

He achieved the feat in just eight overs.

Malone also snared an incredible four wickets for just seven runs against Flash on day two.

He nailed the haul in four overs.

While he didn't claim a scalp in the final game of the week, he bowled three maidens on his way to 0-29.

Dylan Crees, pictured with Queensland Cricket coaching specialist Jeffrey Thomas, was the best fielder at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Dylan Crees - Embers

For Dylan Crees, it was in the field where he found success.

The teenager made eight catches across the three days with four taken in the final game of the tournament on Wednesday against Flares.

He also snagged three in opening game against Sparks with another one taken against Flash on Tuesday.

Joseph Fry at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Harrison Cooper

Joseph Fry - Embers

Fry was a gun with the ball, collecting eight wickets at the championships.

He got the haul at an average of 7.75 with his best result being 4/24 against Flares on Wednesday.

Fry bowled 2-28 and 2-10 in the opening two days of play.

He also bowled a total of three maidens.

Ashton Muir and James Pullar (batsman) take a quick drinks break at the Queensland under 16 cricket boys championships. Picture: Tom Threadingham

James Pullar - Sparks

Pullar proved a staunch addition to the Sparks ranks on and off the field.

Sparks coach Kieran Daymon lauded his attitude to the championships and his determined efforts on field.

Pullar claimed three wickets for 24 runs on Wednesday to help his side claim the overall championship trophy.

He bowled 0-43 and 0-15 across Monday and Tuesday.

Ryan Pembroke - Embers

Pembroke hit a total of 82 runs for an average of 27.33 at the championships.

He notched up 23 and 12 on the opening two days before stepping up with a crucial 47 off 30 to help his side take the win over Flares on Wednesday.

He hit two boundaries and a six in that innings.

He also hit a four and six on the opening day.

In the field Pembroke also maintained composure to land two catches.

John Joyce - Flares

Flares coaching staff labelled Joyce as one of their best during presentations, with his efforts on and off the field recognised.

He hit a total of 32 runs at an average of 10.67, with his highest score coming with a knock of 29.

Joyce was particularly effective in the field, claiming two catches and even a stumping.

Sparks player Ashton Muir at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Ashton Muir - Sparks

Sunshine Coast product Ashton Muir didn't disappoint as he hit the pitch at his home club at Caloundra.

The 16-year-old hit a total of 105 runs at an average of 35, his high score coming with a knock of 53.

He also proved handy with the ball, taking two wickets for 13 runs in his only four overs of the competition.

Muir bowled one maiden in his four overs too.

In the field Muir also nailed one catch.