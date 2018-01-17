Menu
Top 11 revealed and voting opens for CQ's best restaurant

VOTE NOW: The Best CQ Restaurant poll opens this morning to decide what is CQ's best restaurant, with the great meals served up by Guy Pilcher at Pacino's earning them a place as a top 10 contender.
VOTE NOW: The Best CQ Restaurant poll opens this morning to decide what is CQ's best restaurant, with the great meals served up by Guy Pilcher at Pacino's earning them a place as a top 10 contender. Allan Reinikka ROK160118apacinos
Leighton Smith
AFTER counting over 250 nominations, The Morning Bulletin can now reveal the top 11 contenders for the best restaurant in Central Queensland.

An online poll has now opened at the bottom of this story which will run until midday Friday to decide the ultimate winner.

Due to an oversight, Pacino's wasn't included in the original poll so a new one has been started and the original votes will be added to the final tally (our apologies).

Beyond providing the victor with bragging rights, The Morning Bulletin plans to write profiles on the top three restaurants.

Doubtlessly, this will lead to a stampede of hungry foodies pouring through the doors of these establishments.

Be sure to have your say about who should take home the chocolates.

Reader poll

Poll: What you think is CQ's best restaurant?

View Results

best cq restaurant bragging rights hungry foodies

