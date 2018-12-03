Top 10 tips for surviving the jungle of life after school

SCHOOL'S OUT: The end of Grade 12 is an exciting time and the beginning of a whole new life.

ONE of the joys of getting older is giving unsolicited advice to young people, so roll your eyes or take notes, but here are my top 10 tips for life after school.

1. The foundations have already been laid but if yours are dodgy, built on a slant and without council approval, you have two choices. You can use that as an excuse or you can use it as motivation. Foundations can be rebuilt, but only you can make that decision.

2. Life won't go according to plan. Beauty, brains, money and charisma will ultimately never be enough.

Someone or something is always going to upset your apple cart.

It's not what happens to you, it's how you handle it that counts.

3. If in doubt, wear your jeans, or whatever feels like you.

4. That confident girl in Year 12? She wasn't. She's just as unsure as you.

5. Once you've got through your early 20s and finished blaming your parents and the government, particularly your parents, for everything that's wrong with your life, remember no-one will ever love you as much as they do. Call or visit your mum as often as you can.

6. It's OK if you still don't know what career is calling you. Statistics show you'll change careers five times in your working life. Just do something because no matter what you do, there's something to be learned from it. Just like learning to ride a bike, at the beginning, getting momentum is more important than finding direction.

7. If you can't find a job at first, volunteer so you develop a good work ethic and you'll meet people who can open doors. It might not be an exciting door, but you have no idea where it will lead. Get off social media and go and help someone else.

8. If you didn't get into the course you wanted, start at TAFE. The pathways are there to move forward.

The last time your Year 12 score is relevant is now. You'll never need it again and the only time you'll probably be asked what it was, is by your peers at a party.

9. If you left it too late and have suddenly realised you do want to go to uni, do the STEPS program. It's free and will give you direct access to the course you want.

10. Go easy on yourself and go easy on others. Just as they don't understand what's deep inside you, you don't understand what's inside them. Life isn't easy, but it can be a lot of fun and it's the journey to wisdom.

11. The most important decision you'll make is who to spend your life with.

12. If the dream is big enough, the facts don't count. If you want to do something, go for it.

If it's worth doing, it's worth doing badly until you get good at it.

I know that's more than 10, but as you get older you become much less ruled by what other people think, so if I want to have 12 tips in my top 10, then that's up to me. Breaking the rules can be fun.

13. If you're going to break the rules, do it for the right reasons. Only you can work out what that means.