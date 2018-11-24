Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
We’re counting down the Queensland top 100 sportspeople. Who will make the list?
We’re counting down the Queensland top 100 sportspeople. Who will make the list?
Sport

100 greatest QLD athletes: 100-81

by Grantlee Kieza
23rd Nov 2018 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM cricket, swimming and cycling to football and rugby league, Queensland has produced world-class talent over the past century.

The Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail is counting down the best 100 Queensland sportspeople of all time, starting today with 100 to 81.

Tap or click over the photos of each sportsperson to read the biographies of their incredible sporting achievements and follow the list as we reveal 20 each day ahead of announcing the top 10 on Wednesday November 28!

 

THE GREATEST 100 BEGINS

greatest 100
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Minister denies bringing down JMK

    premium_icon Minister denies bringing down JMK

    Politics Minister Mick de Brenni has denied the allegation, saying the State Government followed all legal requirements

    'Ridiculous' loss of car over $150 dispute with ex

    premium_icon 'Ridiculous' loss of car over $150 dispute with ex

    Crime '(he) foolishly decided to swerve the car in her direction'

    Mark Knowles scores a spot in Qld's top 100 sportspeople

    Mark Knowles scores a spot in Qld's top 100 sportspeople

    Sport See who else made the list in this epic countdown.

    BREAKING: Single vehicle roll-over on the Capricorn Coast

    BREAKING: Single vehicle roll-over on the Capricorn Coast

    Breaking The vehicle was on its roof when emergency crews arrived.

    • 24th Nov 2018 9:52 AM

    Local Partners