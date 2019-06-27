Top 5 shocking Logies moments

THE Logie Awards have a history stretching back decades - which means there's plenty of on-air mishaps and shocking moments to pick from.

Here are the best of the best.

The misunderstanding led to an awkward conversation.

* Bert's Muhammad Ali gaff

This 1979 Logies moment has been dubbed the most infamous in its history, when Bert Newton joined boxing legend Muhammad Ali on stage.

Bert quipped, "I like the boy," to the audience, unaware it could be taken as a racial slur.

A disbelieving Ali went on to slam the award itself.

"I don't want to embarrass nobody, but is this real gold?" he asked.

"What do you do to win one of these? Is this a big thing?"

Bit of an oops moment.

* Steve's rogue snake

An audience member of the 2003 Logies left the awards ceremony with more than they bargained for after Steve Irwin arrived.

TV presenter Tim Webster suffered puncture marks to the thigh when Irwin made his way through the crowd with the snake.

He took the bite as graciously as you could hope for.

Karl took out multiple awards that year.

* Karl Stefanovic's win

TV presenter Karl Stefanovic is no stranger to industry controversy, as seen during the 2011 Logie Awards.

Karl took home the Most Popular Presenter Logie and proceeded to tell millions of viewers at home his now ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn had "the best arse I have ever seen".

While some found it funny, others didn't - Better Homes and Gardens presenter Johanna Griggs told him later exactly what she thought.

"Karl, we don't have bum and boobs jokes - it's just nice family viewing," she said.

Casually making Logies history.

* Drunk star drops first ever swear

Mod Squad actor Michael Cole made history at the 1973 Logies by becoming the first star to say 'sh*t' during the live broadcast.

Bert Newton later recalled the uproar following the on-air gaff.

"The program aired on a Friday night and the network received a couple of hundred calls from people complaining," he said.

"Back in those years they always replayed the Logies on a Sunday afternoon.

"They edited out his piece and we got 2000 calls complaining."

Tracey took more than a decade to reveal this one.

* Tracey's naked jaunt

Tracey Grimshaw took more than a decade to admit to a naked venture into a Crown hotel hallway after the 1998 Logies ceremony, drunkenly believing she'd stepped into the shower.

She finally spilled the story to Kyle and Jackie O in 2013.

"Suddenly it was quarter to four in the morning, and I had done a few tequila shots and I was doing the Today Show that morning," she said.

"I thought I am going to have a shower and get ready because the girls are going to be here in 15 minutes to get me all shooshed for the Today Show.

"So I took the dress off I was wearing and the finery and pulled all the bits and bobs from my hair and went to have a shower and found myself in the hallway. At Crown. Yup."