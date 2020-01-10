Top bidder for Warnie’s million dollar baggy green revealed

Shane Warne’s baggy green, auctioned for over $1m to raise funds to help bushfire victims, will be put on display at the Bradman Museum.

Shane Warne's million dollar baggy green will ultimately make its home at the Bradman Museum after Commonwealth Bank revealed it had made the record purchase to raise money for bushfire relief.

After a thrilling bidding frenzy where the auction price doubled in the last 18 hours to a final mark of $1,007,500, Commonwealth Bank chief executive officer Matt Comyn (or MC as his initials appeared in the auction process) revealed one of the country's biggest financial institutions had won the race to Warne's piece of history.

The Commonwealth Bank plan to take the famous headwear on a national tour of the country to try and raise further funds for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, before donating the record-breaking piece of memorabilia to Australia's home of cricket - the Bradman Museum in Bowral.

"I am delighted that CBA has been able to secure Shane's cherished baggy green cap," said Comyn.

"This has not only raised another $1 million for bushfire relief, it will also enable us to raise further funds for the bushfire appeal as the cap commences a fundraising tour across the country before retiring as a permanent exhibit at the Bradman Museum in Bowral to be enjoyed by all Australians and cricket fans.

"I want to thank and commend Shane for giving up one of his most cherished possessions for such an important cause.

"He has demonstrated the same Aussie spirit we are seeing across the country with acts of generosity and dedication throughout this disaster as communities rally to support each other."

Warne made the extraordinary decision during the Sydney Test to put his baggy green up for auction.

It's a cherished item for Warne that he wore during his 145 Tests in which he took 708 wickets to be named one of the five greatest cricketers of the 20th century by Wisden.

"I am absolutely, totally blown away. It's way, way, way, beyond my expectations," Warne told the Herald Sun of the huge sale price.

Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

"I'm like everyone else, I'm just trying to do my bit, and I was trying to think of something that would help out, hopefully raise a few bucks and we could help out the people that are really struggle.

"But to go for $1 million, it's totally incredible, totally overwhelming.

"It means a hell of a lot to me, my baggy green, I cherish it and everything it stands for. I think it was a gesture from me to show how much the fires touched me and everyone around Australia.

"I thought it could raise a bit of money, make a difference. It's going to help a lot of people who are in dire and desperate need. I have my memories, but I'd much rather give those people $1 million.

CBA plans to give fans on its nationwide Warnie tour to have photos with the cap - with details to be released soon.

Warne will have his cap with him for tonight's Fox Cricket broadcast of the Melbourne BBL derby.