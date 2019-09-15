Menu
The Emerald community is grieving the loss of Adam Garde, who died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon.
News

'Top bloke': CQ men remembered after tragic boat crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2019 9:40 AM
THE Emerald community is grieving the loss of Adam Garde, who died in a tragic boating accident north of Yeppoon.

Those who knew Mr Garde have offered their tributes in Facebook group Fishing Central Queensland.

The 39-year-old Emerald man has been remembered as a "top bloke".

One person commented the whole Emerald community was in shock by the loss, "terrible news for such a good guy".

Another offered his condolences to family and friends of Mr Garde, saying the incident was "a timely reminder to stay safe while on the water".

Officers from the Yeppoon Water Police have provided images of a boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater overnight.
A passing boat discovered the vessel, a six-metre aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater about 11.30pm, Friday.

Water police attended and found the bodies of Mr Garde and his father-in-law 59-year-old Mackay man Norm Martin, in the vessel.

Police said the catamaran hit a submerged object at speed, causing significant damage to its bow, below the water line.

Police do not yet know what the boat has struck.

It is believed the two men died in the collision, however the exact cause of their deaths is yet to be confirmed.

There were no other people on-board.

Investigations are continuing.

