‘Top bloke’: Young life remembered after bike crash

BYRON Farnell's young life was taken too soon. But it was a life lived at full throttle.

The 19-year-old Cranbrook man died early Sunday morning after a serious motorcycle crash in Douglas.

He is being remembered as a supportive mate and avid motorcyclist.

Police say Byron and a friend were travelling along Riverside Boulevard with Byron on the bike and his friend in pillion position about 1.15am yesterday.

The bike left the roadway and collided with a tree.

19-year-old Byron Farnell died in a serious motorcycle crash in Douglas on Sunday. The young man is being remembered as a supportive friend and an avid motorcyclist.

Paramedics fought to save the 19-year-old's life as he was rushed to the emergency department but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The pillion rider, 19, was also taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

A bouquet of flowers, a scarred tree and crime scene markings are all that remain at the scene of the crash.

A touching tribute left at the scene where a 19-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Douglas.

Friends and family have taken to social media to honour Byron's short life.

James Douglas said the 19-year-old would be missed by many.

"You were always a top bloke … and always stood for what was right and we all loved having you apart of our family," he said,

"You will always be truly missed brother just fly high."

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said as a father his heart went out to Byron's family and friends.

Byron Farnell, 19, was an avid motorcyclist. He died early on Sunday morning after a serious crash.

"It must be absolutely devastating," he said.

"With the loss of Jennifer Board it really hits home as a parent, knowing that anything could happen while (your kids) are on the roads."

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen the crash or the motorcycle prior to the crash to contact them.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Reece Nielsen: All I can say is take every chance you have to go see your boys. Because life doesn't give them chances back.

Rachel Moodie: Rest In Peace Byron Farnell, I will never forget our primary school days together. Fly high, you will be missed.

Paul Martin: Hold it wide open and keep smiling my little mate. I promise to look up and ask if you want to come for a ride every time I throw my helmet on. Thanks for the awesome memories.

Trish Harland: I am broken to read this. Byron would sleep over in primary and high school and had a beautiful heart. I am so sad that these boys have to experience more grief and his family. Hold each other and keep each other safe.

Sara Fahrenhorst: Rest easy brother, I'm so lost for words! Heaven has gained another angel.

Originally published as 'Top bloke': Young life remembered after bike crash