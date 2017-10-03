Top bull sells for $115,000 at Brahman week sales

TOP PRICES: Brittany Kirk with some of the brahman bulls her family produces.

WORKING with animals well over twice your weight is no small ask but for the Kirk family it is second nature.

The brahman breeders and owners of Carinya Brahmans showed their ability to produce top-grade cattle again this year at the annual Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale which kicked off yesterday.

Last year team Carinya left the annual Brahman week sales never expecting selling prices of that calibre again.

With an average of $22,000 and a top of $65,000 in 2016, the Kirk family was content.

But on the first day of the 2017 Brahman week sales yesterday, Carinya Brahmans blew its record out of the water, with one bull selling for $115,000.

The team from just outside of Gayndah made an impressive average of $23,800 for the first day.

With 42 bulls on offer over three days, the Kirk family was confident in the strong line-up.

Third-generation grazier Brittany Kirk said the stud's sale bulls were consistent.

"Preparation wise, we were very impressed watching them grow into such strong, athletic bulls,” Ms Kirk said.

"This year's line-up stood out for us when looking back on previous years' runs.”

The $115,000 bull, Carinya Hazlewood, ticked all the boxes for the Kirk family.

"He's such a powerful bull and he carries himself really well, not to mention his temperament is incredible - he is just like a pet to have around and we really did fall in love with him,” Ms Kirk said. "From day one he has been so friendly and playful, we will definitely miss having him around to cuddle.”

The family has a reputation for producing top-shelf bulls with bids placed on cattle last year before they entered the selling ring.

Ms Kirk said while everyone worked hard to produce great quality cattle, credit for the Carinya Brahman operation went to her grandfather John.

"He has worked so hard his entire life to get to where he is today,” she said.

"Pop has worked tirelessly over the years to ensure the bulls are consistent and of a high quality for his buyers.

"He knows exactly what bulls to put over his cows to ensure that what he pro- duces is of a high calibre.”

Ms Kirk said she and her family were extremely lucky to have John at the annual sale this year.

"He had a freak accident earlier in the year where a 600kg square bale of hay fell on him,” she said.

"It could have very easily made sure he wouldn't make it here to see his bulls sell.”

The Brahman Week sales continue today at the CQLX selling complex in Gracemere.