Top-class final goes down to the wire

THE Rockhampton closed table tennis championships for the year continued this week at the Leichhardt Park playing centre after some exceptional matches in last week’s competition across the veteran section and the opening rounds of the men’s open singles as well as the women’s open singles event that was played to conclusion.

The women’s singles produced some top class contests and the final between two of the city’s leading female players, who took to the court after progressing through their respective round robins, would easily have been the best seen in many years.

In a match that would not have looked out of place on a state titles finals program Erica Nolan outlasted Ann-Louise Stewart 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6 in a classic contest that left both combatants quite drained and very sweaty.

The number of very long hard-hitting rallies had onlookers very impressed with the high quality play.

Stewart, who has been putting in a few additional training sessions with an eye on state representation at the national veteran championships in South Australia during mid-October, was able to return an incredible number of good balls created by the attacking style of Nolan.

Stewart’s counterattacking efforts paid off on many occasions and she was well in the clash right up to the deciding seventh set when Nolan was able to control the tempo to post a great victory.

In earlier rounds Nolan accounted for the solid games usually provided by Linda O’Sullivan and Paula Hockings while Stewart had to repel the extreme consistency of Monica Deeth as well as keeping herself in the position of controlling proceedings when pitted against Helga Leitner and Patricia Green.

Recent history in this event is interesting in that Deeth won the title in 2018 and 2017, Stewart was the victor in 2016 and Nolan won the trophy in both 2015 and 2014.

The veteran doubles event produced some high quality matches and the top seeded pairing of James O’Sullivan and Jeff Green repeated last year’s effort to take out the title.

In a very good final they ended the hopes of Dave Hockings and Ann-Louise Stewart over four long sets that featured plenty of long rallies.

The victors narrowly defeated Monica Deeth and Helga Leitner over four very close sets in their semi-final while on the other side of the draw Hockings and Stewart came out on top of Chris Leitner and Relly Pingol in another four-game battle.

The opening round robins of the men’s singles event also produced some entertaining matches and some of the club’s juniors were impressive against opponents with a lot more experience.

The top eight performers, who are all current top division players, made it through to the best-of-seven games main draw for the open singles this week with the remainder forming what appears to be a very competitive second division competition.

The open doubles will also be staged this week.