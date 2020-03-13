Top concert organiser’s drink driving crash shame

Joel Micah Eric Keily was lucky he didn’t kill anyone in a serious crash he caused.

Joel Micah Eric Keily was lucky he didn’t kill anyone in a serious crash he caused.

AN EVENTS manager with an Elton John concert on his resume has narrowly avoided going to jail.

Joel Micah Eric Keily, 37, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 12 to his third drink-driving charge in as many years.

The court heard that during his latest offending on October 7 last year, Keily blew a reading of .131 after he caused a two-vehicle crash while speeding at the intersection of Caloundra Rd and Parklands Boulevard, at the Sunshine Coast.

At the time, his driver's licence was disqualified by a court order.

Keily had driven to a music festival that day for work and the accident happened about 10.37pm.

When police arrived at the crash they saw Keily walking away from the scene at pace.

When officers chased him, Keily ran into bushland before being detained a short distance away.

The court heard the vehicles involved in the crash were extensively damaged and debris was scattered across the intersection.

Observations of the dashboard of Keily’s vehicle showed the speedometer had locked at 88kmh in the 70kmh zone.

Police saw several skid marks from the other driver’s vehicle where it had been pushed about 20m after Keily crashed into it.

The other driver had stopped at a red light when Keily crashed into the back of him.

The court heard that the other vehicle had come to a stop in a lane of oncoming traffic.

As well as the drink-driving charge, Keily pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while speeding, obstructing police, disqualified driving and cannabis possession.

Keily’s lawyer Cam Schroder said since the crash, Keily had moved to Yeppoon after reconciling with his partner.

Mr Schroder said Keily was a highly qualified events manager who had recently organised an Elton John concert.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Keily was very lucky he had not injured or killed anyone in the crash because he could have been facing a manslaughter charge and many years in jail.

Mr Press noted Keily had previous drink-driving offences in 2017 and 2019.

Keily was sentenced to six months’ jail, suspended immediately, for an operational period of two years.

He was also placed on probation for two years and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for two years.