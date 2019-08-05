Top cop breaks silence over charged Tyrrell detective

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he would stop and shake the hand of criminally charged former detective Gary Jubelin if he bumped into him.

Speaking at the opening of a $25 million new police station at Mount Druitt, Mr Fuller opened up on the high-profile former detective for the first time since Jubelin was charged with four counts of breaching the Surveillance Devices Act while investigating the disappearance of William Tyrrell.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. Picture: AAP



Jubelin retired from the force before he was charged in June, and when asked if his departure was a loss for NSW Police, Mr Fuller said "yeah of course".

"He was a dedicated police officer and he did a lot of charity work and he did wonderful things for victims of homicides and that shouldn't be forgotten because of the matter that's before the courts," he said.

Jubelin pleaded not guilty to all four charges at his first appearance at Downing Centre Local Court last week.

"If I saw him I would certainly stop, I'd shake his hand and thank him for what he did," Mr Fuller said.

Mt Druitt Police Area Command Superintendent Trent King, NSW Police Commissioner Michael Fuller and police minister David Elliott at the new Mt Druitt Police Station.



"I haven't seen him since he was in his legacy boxing match where he was raising money for Police Legacy. He's a good person, now that matter before the court will play its part but that won't change my opinion of him as a quality police officer."

Mr Fuller said he also gave a standing promise to Detective Chief Inspector David Laidlaw, now in charge of the Tyrrell case, which commences a second tranche of coronial hearings on Wednesday.

"I've met with Dave and the head of homicide and again made an open offer, whatever they need to solve this case I'll make that happen for them," he said.

"We've had three different detective inspectors running that case and from my perspective … often victim groups like to see a change. Particularly if a case has gone cold a fresh set of eyes is important."

Officers began moving into the new state-of-the-art police station in Mount Druitt in June and it is now fully operational, servicing one of the state's top-five busiest police districts.