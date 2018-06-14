Top cop cleared in Daniel Morcombe corruption probe

DANIEL Morcombe's father has welcomed the finalisation of an investigation into claims of corruption and misconduct levelled at a crucial police officer in his son's murder case.

The Crime and Corruption Commission launched an investigation into Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon, who was head of Homicide during the search for Daniel and his killer, after multiple allegations came to light in 2016.

The commission announced they would be taking no further action after investigators found insufficient grounds for criminal or disciplinary action, but a recommendation was made about police training in "responding to sensitive media questions".

Daniel was abducted in 2003 from a Sunshine Coast bus stop by Brett Peter Cowan who is now serving a life sentence for his murder.

Among the allegations were those of possible police misconduct and corrupt and criminal conduct related to Operation Bravo Vista and subsequent evidence given at the Coronial Inquest.

Bruce Morcombe said the investigation was an "obstacle" for the family, but its finalisation cleared the way for the coroner to either hand down his findings or reconvene.

"It's taken both Ethical Standards and the CCC 18 months to come up with nothing," he said.

"We have faith in the system as we always have and that continues today. We certainly welcome the decision."

Claims against Mr Condon included that he dismissed information from former detective Dennis Martyn provided to him two weeks after Daniel's disappearance that Cowan was the prime suspect.

He was further accused of colluding with other officers to prevent Mr Martyn and another former officer Kenneth King giving evidence at an inquest.

Cowan wasn't charged with the murder until 2011 with officers instead focusing their attention on convicted paedophile Douglas Brian Jackway in 2009.