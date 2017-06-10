25°
News

Top criminal lawyer faces his own legal nightmare

Christine Mckee
| 10th Jun 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:17 AM
HIGH-PROFILE criminal lawyer Doug Winning leaving the Rockhampton Court House.
HIGH-PROFILE criminal lawyer Doug Winning leaving the Rockhampton Court House. Amy Formosa

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON criminal lawyer Doug Winning has been ordered to pay $71,532 in legal costs after being found guilty of professional misconduct in 2015.

Winning says the decision handed down on May 25 is right and admits liability, but has slammed the Legal Services Commission for focussing on "soft targets like me" on relatively minor matters while ignoring its key role in curbing overcharging in personal injury claims.

"That's one of the core reasons it was set up and its the very thing they're not doing," he said.

"They're running around pinching a solicitor in Rockhampton, having a spat with a Crown Prosecutor in a trial no one cares about."

Winning admits to calling his opponent during a 2012 criminal trial "dishonest", but said reports in southern media that he swore at the judge were "bullshit".

He says he never swore at the judge and was just thinking aloud when profanities were picked up on sensitive court microphones.

"This opponent of mine said something and I said 'that's f*@&n bullshit' to my instructing clerk as the judge was talking," he said.

"The profanities were barely audible and they certainly weren't audible to people in the public gallery."

Regardless, he's been slapped with a $71,000 bill, but avoided being removed from the roll of solicitors.

It's not the first time Winning has found himself on the other side of his profession.

The adverse publicity over the years has taken a personal toll and his outspokenness has come at a cost.

"No mother likes to pick up a newspaper and read about her son being referred to as a 'foul-mouthed bikie lawyer'. The client was a police officer," he said.

Winning maintains that morale in the solicitors branch of the profession has never been lower.

Especially among solicitors who comprise the small firms in Queensland who feel they are over-regulated and can't compete with big corporate advertising compensation firms.

He said the system worked in favour of corporate compensation lawyers and the Legal Services Commission was looking out for soft targets, rather than the big personal injury firms overcharging on compensation cases.

"These no win no fee corporate lawyers - there's two things about them," he said.

"First, if you don't have a winning claim, they don't want you.

"Secondly, if you're only worth $10,000 they don't want you, but if you're worth $400,000, they'll take $180,000 or $200,000 off you and are likely to settle at the first settlement conference."

Winning said for him to charge $180,000 in a court matter, "it would have to be a trial that goes on for a year".

"This is going on with impunity," he said.

"When Chief Justice Carmody was appointed, we had senior members of the profession running around vilifying him publicly.

"Did anyone finish up before the LSC over that? Of course not."

Winning is no silver-tongued lawyer and said he is an outsider in his profession.

"I've been doing what I took an oath to do, defending my clients with all the vigour I can muster," he said.

"In doing so, my personal imperfections surface from time to time."

The son of a Brisbane police inspector, Winning said it's in his DNA.

His grandfather fought at Flanders Field in 1918 and his uncle, Arch Winning, captained the Australian rugby union team in the 1940s.

He recalls the time Arch broke "a big pommie forward's" jaw and the sound was so loud "it was like a cannon going off in Wembley Stadium".

He said his mum was a "bushie" and that earthiness in his upbringing defines who is he today.

"There were no private schools for us," he said.

Winning was estranged from his father for a time as a teenager and lived on the streets for a while before eventually studying the law.

He's been sober for 12 years now, but admits to being a big drinker and gambler in the earlier years.

"I still like a punt on the horses," he said.

As his name suggests, Winning is not one to give in and with a $71,000 bill to pay, he'll be back in Rockhampton's courtrooms on Monday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  doug winning legal action legal services commission no win no fee rockhampton court

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Brothers return to Central Queensland waters for nostalgic voyage

Brothers return to Central Queensland waters for nostalgic...

TWENTY-FIVE years ago, eight-year-old Pete and six-year-old brother Mick Ireland sailed onto the Capricorn Coast with their family on the way to Lizard Island.

Premier takes a stand on South Rocky Levee Bank

MP Bill Byrne, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow

Annastacia Palaszczuk says time to fight the Feds

Grace's travel bug's on hold, new study plans on horizon

CQUniversity's Grace Gillon.

CQUni's student grand plans

Shane's trading 35 years of cars for cattle

FAMILY AFFAIR: Abby Edminstone, and Narelle Edminstone.

Taking over the family property full-time

Local Partners

REVEALED: Tales of NBN horror and success

NBN and ADSL woes rife in CQ

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Fishing Friday: Winter weather means snapper time

IN GOOD SHAPE: Charlie Hohn about to release a nice town barramundi.

It usually takes a cold snap to bring them right in close.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Sound of the '60s will hit Rocky this month

The Bootleg Beach Boys will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month.

Be transported back in time with The Bootleg Beach Boys.

What's on: Your guide to CQ events this weekend

SHOW TIME: Yeppoon Show will be held this weekend with a feast of fun.

Find out the exciting events happening in the region right here.

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

SOPHIE Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia.

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

PERFECT LOCATION, LARGE BLOCK WITH A POOL!

21 Kingel Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This perfect family home is situated ideally in the quiet streets of Wandal close to schools, shops and hospitals. This well maintained gable home with new colour...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

RED HOT VALUE THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

46 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 5 2 1 $335,000

Guaranteed to EXCITE the LARGEST of families - INCREDIBLE VALUE BUYING by COMMITTED sellers. - With FIVE GENEROUS bedrooms & ample storage throughout!! ...

Double Storey Three Bedroom Unit in Allenstown Under $250,000

3/31 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $249,900

Find this unit in the quiet suburb of Allenstown and in close proximity to the Allenstown Shopping complex, Mater Hospital, Catholic primary and secondary schools...

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. BUILD IN THE PRESTIGIOUS &amp; ELITE, FORBES AVENUE. $179,000

33 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Build in the Prestigious Forbes Avenue, Frenchville. LIVE IN AMONGST BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER ... NEW PRICE $175,000...

Build in the Prestigious Forbes Avenue, Frenchville. LIVE IN AMONGST BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER HOMES WITH INCREDIBLE BREATH TAKING VIEWS AND COOL BREEZES. 847m2...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

Large Neat Gable Home On 1012m

39 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

This Park Avenue gable home is of a generous size with 3 bedrooms, sleepout and study. The hard expensive work is done with the home being restumped in steel and...

Iconic Business Offered For Sale For The First Time In 3 Decades

176A Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 1 1 $139,000 Neg

Having serviced the Central Queensland community for thirty years, the owners of the iconic Prima Donna' Dancewear and Costumes are now selling. This rare and...

Stunning Tropical Paradise -Lowset Brick/Pool/Shed/Views-Only $487,000

30 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $487,000

What an Amazing Property, just brilliant for YOUR FAMILY - fantastic lowset brick home, inground, pool and shed - all set in a wonderful cool, tropical paradise of...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!