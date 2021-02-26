Menu
Australian number one Joel Berkley heads up a 56-strong field nominated for the Queensland Production Sedan Title at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
Motor Sports

Top drivers race into Rocky for shot at Qld title

Pam McKay
26th Feb 2021 5:00 PM
The stage is set for a battle royal at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Fifty-six drivers will take to the track in the race for the Queensland Production Sedan Title.

It is the feature event on a program that also includes junior sedans, street stocks and Formula 500s.

McCosker Rocky Speedway vice-president Matt Thomas said spectators would be treated to some fantastic racing.

The production sedan field includes Australian champion Joel Berkley and Queensland number one Chris Pagel.

Thomas said there were 17 Rockhampton drivers keen to take the crown, with Mick Johnson, DJ Lennon, Michael Larson and Chris Annison among the leading contenders.

“They’ll be a lot of elbows up, a lot of biffing and barging,” Thomas said.

“It will be an action-packed night.”

There will be three heats, with 24 drivers qualifying for the A main.

Thomas said it was great to have speedway back after a lengthy layoff last year due to COVID.

Gates open at the showgrounds at 3pm, and racing starts at 4pm.

