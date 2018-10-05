Sea snake bite kills man

A BRITISH backpacker has died after being bitten by a sea snake while working aboard a fishing trawler off the waters of Groote Eylandt.

Police said the 23-year-old man was bitten by the snake while he was pulling up a net on the trawler at about 12.30pm on Thursday.

St John Ambulance operations manager Craig Garraway said they co-ordinated with the Groote Eylandt Health Clinic and police who responded.

"They went out to the trawler but unfortunately by the time they got out there he had passed away," he said.

Royal Flying Doctor Service assisted, along with other ships in the area, providing medical supplies for emergency treatment.

The trawler made its way to Borroloola where the man was officially declared deceased.

A spokeswoman from NT Police said the British Embassy had been notified.

"Police will continue with their inquiries and a post mortem will be conducted," she said.

According to the Marine Education Society of Australia no deaths have previously been recorded from sea snake bites in Australian waters.