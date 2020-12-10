Top end coastal home sells for impressive $750,000

A TWO-STOREY home encapsulating everything coastal living has to offer has sold for $750,000.

The home at 77 Matthew Flinders Dr, Cooee Bay, settled last month through Yeppoon Real Estate.

Sales consultant at Yeppoon Real Estate Adam Cook said the home had about 20 groups through the first open home with multiple offers on the day.

Mr Cook said the first offer accepted fell through, however, another buyer who missed out was still in the market to buy and stoked to be given the opportunity.

He said the buyer was a businessman from Rockhampton, who would move to the Capricorn Coast with his wife once they were retired.

“They are still living in Rockhampton but will use this home as a weekender,” he said.

“They have kids in their 20s and will enjoy having a beach house for their young families to come to.”

He said the previous owner had downsized and bought another home in the area.

The home featured five bedrooms and two bathrooms over two-storeys, as well as a stunning corner kitchen with Corian bench tops and open plan living.

Upstairs also featured a balcony which offered picturesque ocean views.

Mr Cook said the home was just a stone’s throw from the beach and appealed to those who appreciated quality, space and location.

He said it ticked all the boxes.

“It looked like a show home,” he said.

“It’s easy to sell those properties when they are well styled, especially in Cooee Bay now.

“Cooee Bay sells itself. It’s got a good vibe, close to the beach, walking distance from town, and potentially long term there will be a redevelopment of the boardwalk near where the Two Sisters is.

“It’s always been a popular little place.”