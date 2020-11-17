Menu
30 James St, The Range, a four bedroom, three bathroom and five car garage home sold for $835,000
Top end Rocky home sells for whopping $835,000

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
A SPACIOUS Federation-style home on The Range has sold for $835,000.

The home at 30 James St settled last month through Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate.

The four bedroom, three bathroom home with a five car garage was built in 1992.

30 James St, The Range has picturesque views of the mountains.
The home boasts huge undercover, outdoor living verandas which overlook the rural and mountain scenery.

The main bedroom also has an ensuite and walk-in robe and another guest bedroom has an ensuite.

In the garage is a six person spa and a 5 x 2.5 metre fast lane pool for personal fitness or fun.

The home has a six person spa and 5m x 2.5m fast lane pool
Other top end sales in the region have included 9A Neil St, Frenchville for $580,000 and 105 Black Gin Rd, Alton Downs for $620,000 last month.

In September, 1 Elgin St, The Range, sold for $610,000, 42 Douglas St, Gracemere for $570,00 and 15 Wilkinson St, Wandal for $600,000.

The property at 14 Jacaranda Pl, Norman Gardens also sold in September for $527,000 and 71 Rundle St, Wandal for $540,000.

