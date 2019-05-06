Menu
TOP SUCCESS: Over the weekend, a special screening of Wayne Blair's Top End Wedding attracted about 200 people.
Top End Wedding gets a slice of the box office action

Sean Fox
by
6th May 2019 4:48 PM
WHEN former Rockhampton film maker Wayne Blair saw the amount of support from his hometown for his latest project, it brought him to tears.

While everyone had been going crazy about Avengers: Endgame, Wayne said it was great his film Top End Wedding could get a slice of the action too.

The special screening on Saturday night proved to be a successful event which mirrored the film's weekend gross of about $1.6 million.

About 200 people attended a special screening of Top End Wedding at BCC Rockhampton, all were enthusiastic to check out the film and wanted another viewing after it finished.

Wayne said there was a great vibe from the crowd, which included his school mates and even one of his teachers who came to get behind their friend.

Channel Nine's House Husbands star, Rhys Muldoon was the master of ceremonies, and got the crowd enthused from the start.

"There was so much love and support in the audience, it was a great response,” he said.

Top End Wedding is now showing at BCC Rockhampton.

