The top floor of the Yeppoon house was said to be “engulfed in flames”. Photo: File

Three fire crews attended a house fire in Yeppoon on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at a Selvey Street home broke out about 3.50pm.

A QFES spokesman said the two-storey weatherboard house’s top floor was “engulfed in flames”.

All occupants managed to get out unscathed; paramedics were at the scene but were not required to treat anybody.