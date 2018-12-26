Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOVE THE ZOO: Three year old Leyton Steinhardt meeting Rockhampton Zoo's Lleyton the koala.
LOVE THE ZOO: Three year old Leyton Steinhardt meeting Rockhampton Zoo's Lleyton the koala. Allan Reinikka ROK230913alleyton
Whats On

Top free activities to do with the family today

vanessa jarrett
by
26th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUTSIDE is free.

Here are some low budget things to do with the kids on this Boxing Day.

ROCKHAMPTON ZOO

Make friends with more than 60 species of native and exotic animals. You could even go visit baby Capri for her first Christmas.

Entry is free and the zoo is open every day from 8am to 4.30pm.

Stop by the front of the following animal enclosures:

Otter feeding: 2.30pm

Australian' Rainforest Aviary (the dome) talks: 2.45pm

Chimpanzee keeper talks: 3.00pm

Wild lorikeet feeding: 3.15pm

Koala keeper talk: 3.20pm

100 Spencer St, Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON ART GALLERY

Overflowing with colour and life, this free contemporary art exhibition presents a unique mix of creativity and cross-cultural insight.

Rockhampton Art Gallery will host a touring interactive exhibition from QAGOMA with encapsulates creative hands-on experiences for kids. Bring the family along to share in the experiences.

Open from 9am to 4pm, goes until Sunday.

62 Victoria Pde

MOUNT ARCHER

Pilbeam Drive is open over the Christmas period.

Check out the new canopy walk.

Take a picnic for a lunch with a view.

Toilets, picnic tables, barbecues on site.

Pilbeam Drive, Frenchville

KERSHAW GARDENS

Escape the heat in the Fitzroy River water play area.

Let the kids play on Wyatt's Wonder Web, go for a ride on the monorail or swing from the flying fox.

BBQs, picnic tables and free wifi available.

Moores Creek Rd, Park Avenue

The Yeppoon Lagoon was the place to be yesterday.
The Yeppoon Lagoon was the place to be yesterday. Frazer Pearce

YEPPOON LAGOON

Open from 6am to 9pm, free entry.

2500 square metre resort style lagoon pool on the beach front.

Shallow children's play area, informal lap swimming area and swim-up infinity edge.

Barbecue and shade area.

Cafe on-site.

Park in Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park for free parking.

3 Lagoon Place, Yeppoon

school holiday guide school holidays school holidays rockhampton whats on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    JJ Richards' not liable in rock and motorbike crash claim

    premium_icon JJ Richards' not liable in rock and motorbike crash claim

    Crime JJ Richards has succeeded in being awarded court costs for defending against allegations an object fell from one of their trucks and caused an accident.

    Jail term conviction leads to two-year ban for nurse

    premium_icon Jail term conviction leads to two-year ban for nurse

    Crime Nurse engaged in professional misconduct behaviour

    Christmas lunch served with love for local community

    premium_icon Christmas lunch served with love for local community

    News GALLERY: Community events brings locals together for Christmas

    Get some seafood on your plate: New restaurant opens up

    premium_icon Get some seafood on your plate: New restaurant opens up

    Business The building has been vacant for the last five years

    Local Partners