Top free activities to do with the family today

LOVE THE ZOO: Three year old Leyton Steinhardt meeting Rockhampton Zoo's Lleyton the koala.

OUTSIDE is free.

Here are some low budget things to do with the kids on this Boxing Day.

ROCKHAMPTON ZOO

Make friends with more than 60 species of native and exotic animals. You could even go visit baby Capri for her first Christmas.

Entry is free and the zoo is open every day from 8am to 4.30pm.

Stop by the front of the following animal enclosures:

Otter feeding: 2.30pm

Australian' Rainforest Aviary (the dome) talks: 2.45pm

Chimpanzee keeper talks: 3.00pm

Wild lorikeet feeding: 3.15pm

Koala keeper talk: 3.20pm

100 Spencer St, Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON ART GALLERY

Overflowing with colour and life, this free contemporary art exhibition presents a unique mix of creativity and cross-cultural insight.

Rockhampton Art Gallery will host a touring interactive exhibition from QAGOMA with encapsulates creative hands-on experiences for kids. Bring the family along to share in the experiences.

Open from 9am to 4pm, goes until Sunday.

62 Victoria Pde

MOUNT ARCHER

Pilbeam Drive is open over the Christmas period.

Check out the new canopy walk.

Take a picnic for a lunch with a view.

Toilets, picnic tables, barbecues on site.

Pilbeam Drive, Frenchville

KERSHAW GARDENS

Escape the heat in the Fitzroy River water play area.

Let the kids play on Wyatt's Wonder Web, go for a ride on the monorail or swing from the flying fox.

BBQs, picnic tables and free wifi available.

Moores Creek Rd, Park Avenue

The Yeppoon Lagoon was the place to be yesterday. Frazer Pearce

YEPPOON LAGOON

Open from 6am to 9pm, free entry.

2500 square metre resort style lagoon pool on the beach front.

Shallow children's play area, informal lap swimming area and swim-up infinity edge.

Barbecue and shade area.

Cafe on-site.

Park in Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park for free parking.

3 Lagoon Place, Yeppoon