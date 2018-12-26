Top free activities to do with the family today
OUTSIDE is free.
Here are some low budget things to do with the kids on this Boxing Day.
ROCKHAMPTON ZOO
Make friends with more than 60 species of native and exotic animals. You could even go visit baby Capri for her first Christmas.
Entry is free and the zoo is open every day from 8am to 4.30pm.
Stop by the front of the following animal enclosures:
Otter feeding: 2.30pm
Australian' Rainforest Aviary (the dome) talks: 2.45pm
Chimpanzee keeper talks: 3.00pm
Wild lorikeet feeding: 3.15pm
Koala keeper talk: 3.20pm
100 Spencer St, Rockhampton.
ROCKHAMPTON ART GALLERY
Overflowing with colour and life, this free contemporary art exhibition presents a unique mix of creativity and cross-cultural insight.
Rockhampton Art Gallery will host a touring interactive exhibition from QAGOMA with encapsulates creative hands-on experiences for kids. Bring the family along to share in the experiences.
Open from 9am to 4pm, goes until Sunday.
62 Victoria Pde
MOUNT ARCHER
Pilbeam Drive is open over the Christmas period.
Check out the new canopy walk.
Take a picnic for a lunch with a view.
Toilets, picnic tables, barbecues on site.
Pilbeam Drive, Frenchville
KERSHAW GARDENS
Escape the heat in the Fitzroy River water play area.
Let the kids play on Wyatt's Wonder Web, go for a ride on the monorail or swing from the flying fox.
BBQs, picnic tables and free wifi available.
Moores Creek Rd, Park Avenue
YEPPOON LAGOON
Open from 6am to 9pm, free entry.
2500 square metre resort style lagoon pool on the beach front.
Shallow children's play area, informal lap swimming area and swim-up infinity edge.
Barbecue and shade area.
Cafe on-site.
Park in Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park for free parking.
3 Lagoon Place, Yeppoon