Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Top fundraisers for World’s Greatest Shave 2020

4th Mar 2020 5:36 PM

This year's World's Greatest Shave campaign is in full swing as more than 20,000 people prepare to shave or colour their hair to raise vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The foundation is the only national charity dedicated to helping more Australians with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and related disorders survive their blood cancer and live their best life.

National fundraising leaderboard:

A massive 27,500kg of hair is estimated to have been shaved and cut over the past 22 years, with ponytails over 20cm long going on to make wigs for cancer patients.

This year's official World's Greatest Shave event runs from March 11-15.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks leukaemia foundation world's greatest shave

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Grateful for his life’: Crash victim’s fight continues

        premium_icon ’Grateful for his life’: Crash victim’s fight continues

        Breaking Young CQ man - engaged to be married - remains in a critical condition in Brisbane Hospital

        • 4th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
        Ambulance respond to ‘serious’ dog bite in Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Ambulance respond to ‘serious’ dog bite in Rocky suburb

        News It is understood the dog was brought under control shortly after the attack.

        • 4th Mar 2020 5:43 PM
        124 parking fines will be torn up

        premium_icon 124 parking fines will be torn up

        News MORE than 100 people issued with parking fines at Yeppoon Lagoon will have their...

        Graduation win for CQUni Rocky students

        premium_icon Graduation win for CQUni Rocky students

        News A fourth-year nursing student began a petition online last weekend after her cohort...