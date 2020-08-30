Menu
Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker.
Top gong for Isaac Region’s eco-friendly efforts

kaitlyn smith
30th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
AN INTEGRATED management system for Isaac Regional Council’s water and waste services has resulted in the region being recognised for its commitment to sustainability.

The environmental honour was this week awarded to the area followings its shift towards more conscious treatment of its resources.

First introduced to the region back in 2017, the system soon became recognised for its global standards, and within two years attained an Integrated Management System certification.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker accepted the award on behalf of the wider community, revealing her pride at taking out the highly-esteemed title.

The Isaac region has been honoured for its commitment to environmentally-friendly initiatives.
“This system has been implemented to drive business performance, deliver continual improvement and maximise efficiency across our water, wastewater and waste services.”

“It provides a road map for improvement and efficiency,” she said

The award was one of 10 presented by Local Government Managers Australia (LGMA) last week by way of a virtual ceremony live-streamed across Queensland.

“I am very pleased Isaac Regional Council and, particularly, council’s wonderful, hardworking staff have received this recognition.”

Mayor Baker said the awards were also held to great prestige among local government circles and would likely generate renewed competition between councils.

“This initiative has led to enhanced long-term sustainability in delivering essential services.”

She added it had also enabled the conscious efforts of evolving the region’s sustainable practices.

Maintaining its high safety, quality and environmental standards were crucial, she added.

“It has also led to a committed focus to environmental sustainability, a move which has resulted in the adoption of Isaac Regional Council’s first Environmental Policy and Guidelines to minimise the impact delivery of essential services has on the environment.”

Isaac Regional Council was also a finalist in the “Community Shaping” category for its campaign for Responsible Dog Ownership.

