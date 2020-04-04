Top honour for more than 30 years of table tennis

WHILE members of the Rockhampton Table Tennis Association continue to be disappointed that all playing activities at the Leichhardt Park playing centre are on hold they will at least be happy to know that one of their number received the ultimate recognition of Life Membership of Table Tennis Queensland last Saturday at the state body’s annual general meeting. Joe Clifton, who started playing the sport in Rockhampton as a junior in 1989 and who has continued to play weekly fixtures, spent time on the committee including as treasurer of the local club prior to a lengthy administrative stint with the state body.

Clifton has been on the state board of management since 1999 with the exception of 2006 when he took the year off. He has been treasurer of the state association since 2007 and did not stand for the position this year, only to be replaced by another local product in Jason Hockings.

Apart from this incredible administrative service to the sport at state level, Clifton has also made his mark in the area of officiating. He qualified as a State Umpire in 1994 and then as a National Umpire during 1999. In 2002 he became an International Umpire before progressing to qualify as a National Referee during 2013.

As a consequence of these qualifications he has umpired at important events across Australia and overseas in addition to being the referee of a host of regional, state and national championships over many years.

The local association’s management committee moved a motion to the state’s annual general meeting, which for the first time ever was conducted via a teleconference due to the current circumstances, and the resolution received unanimous support from the delegates of the clubs affiliated with the state association.

While competitions and training sessions at the city’s club remain on hold for the time being, another major championship has been postponed by Table Tennis Australia. The national junior titles that were set down for July at Mandurah in Western Australia are the latest casualty. Coaches were hopeful that Matthew and Emily Steffen and Nick Green could have made state squads for these junior nationals via whatever selection process was deployed after the postponement of the Queensland junior titles previously set down to be staged at Brisbane next week.