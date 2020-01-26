Top honour: Rocky woman’s shock after phone call

WHEN Dorothy Khoo answered the telephone call that informed her she’d won an Order of Australia medal, the Wandal woman was overcome with shock and excitement.

While Mrs Khoo was notified about her prestigious honour back in September, she revealed the great honour bestowed upon her still feels surreal.

Officially recognised ­yesterday for her tireless efforts as secretary of the Rockhampton Chinese Association, Mrs Khoo was delighted to help out within the culture’s community in Central Queensland.

“I’d like to thank those who’ve supported me, it’s been a joy to serve the Chinese community, I appreciate the cultural heritage,” she said.

Mrs Khoo said she wouldn’t have achieved what she did without those who served alongside her.

“Nobody gets anywhere without a team,” she said.

Mrs Khoo first arrived in Rockhampton in 1980, and after witnessing the warm welcome her husband (whose background is Chinese) was given by the cultural community, she was inspired to become involved, which she later did in 1983.

Before she served as secretary of the association, Mrs Khoo had worked in a variety of roles, which included president and vice president.

Adding to her repertoire, Mrs Khoo acts as the Central Queensland Ambassador for the Australia Chinese General Chamber of Business.

But that’s not all.

Mrs Khoo is also kept busy as a member of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society in Rockhampton and the Central Queensland Embroidery Circle since 2018.