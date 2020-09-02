Top honours for hardworking, humble CQ apprentice

CENTRAL Queensland apprentice Quintin Smith appears set to achieve big things during his career with Rockhampton business SMW Group.

The Rockhampton-based mechanical fitter trainee last week took home the honour of being named MTA Institute’s Apprentice of the Month for August.

SMW Group CEO Jack Trenaman said Mr Smith’s win reflected the group’s ongoing commitment to trainees as one of Rockhampton’s largest employers of apprentices.

“We’re proud of Quintin and his achievement, as well as our team of mechanical fitters who are obviously doing great work in on-the-job training,” he said.

Despite the big win, Mr Smith’s work is still cut out for him as he now qualifies for the race of the prestigious 2020 Apprentice of the Year – set to be announced mid-October.

BIG SUCCESS: SMW Group CEO Jack Trenaman pictured with Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.

Mr Smith’s impressive claim to victory, however, is only one of a series of nominations the local mining business scored at the recent awards.

The success comes following months of significant transition for the company, with officials announcing just last month its $50 million merger with Mackay’s BAE Engineering.

However, witnessing its ‘Ultralist’ machinery place as a finalist at this year’s Queensland Mining Awards only added to a growing list of achievements.

Its capabilities, Mr Trenaman said, improved the logistics surrounding complex lifts on both mine sites and in heavy industrial workshops.

“The Ultralift was inspired by similar technology in the shipping industry – it’s a safe way to lift a heavy piece of equipment, like a truck tray or a train wagon, and move it around our site,” he said.

“The mining industry doesn’t have a solution like this, and with safety as a critical focus for the industry, we saw a need for an engineered solution.”

Mr Trenaman revealed his delight at the company being nominated – and taking out – some of the honours.

“We are over the moon to be acknowledged as one of Queensland’s leading companies in the mining industry, on the cutting-edge of new product development.”