Top jobs advertised for Rocky’s new art gallery

Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with former Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and former Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault.

As the construction steams ahead noisily on Quay St, several jobs have been advertised for the Rockhampton Museum of Art (ROMA).

There are four jobs advertised on seek.com.au, paying up to $82,000 per year.

All jobs are on a two-year fixed, full-time contract with a 72.5 hours, nine-day fortnight.

The advertisements state all jobs will require weekend and outside of normal office hours work.

Rockhampton Museum of Art view from Quay St.

Last month, the $31.5 million project reached lock up stage as all the major facade works were almost complete.

Workers are now carrying out internal fit-outs and electrical and mechanical systems.

Construction began in August 2019 and has supported 800 tradespeople jobs.

It is on track for a completion at the end of this year.

All job applications close on February 22.

Renders of plans for inside the new Rockhampton Museum of Art.

Rockhampton Museum of Art Jobs:

Job and salary

Registrar: $77,663 – $82,604

The role is to promote ROMA’s collections, exhibitions and loans by working across loans, acquisition, database maintenance, collection development and online access.

Audience Engagement and Learning Team Leader: $77,663 – $82,604

Oversee the development, implementation and evaluation of ROMA’s learning and engagement activities with a focus on First Nations and digital, connects existing and new audiences.

Exhibition and Production Team Leader: $82,200

To co-ordinate and deliver exhibition and production services for ROMA, oversees costs, risk and safety through policies, systems and administration.

Development and Visitor Services Team Leader: $77,663 – $82,604

Lead ROMA development and retention of relationships, partnerships and collaborations while fostering a high level visitor experience.

The role is front of house operations and working across visitor services, development, retail, reception and ticketing.