Top of the ladder teams devastate rivals in Women in League

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers are sitting top of the ladder after an impressive 64-0 defeat over Norths Chargers on Sunday.

The bout was one of three match-ups at Browne Park in the Women in League round six, where top of the table runners went against the bottom of the table teams.

Yeppoon Seagulls upset North Chargers with a 64-0 defeat and Emu Park Warriors also silenced Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks with a 46-0 win.

Rugby league: Yeppoon's Tamika Upton. Allan Reinikka ROK280419awrl2

QRL operations manager Amanda Ohl said although the games were not the match-ups she had wanted, the games were entertaining with a lot of points scored.

Yeppoon is currently sitting second on the ladder, also with nine points after defeating Norths who struggled to gain possession.

"Yeppoon gained a lot of players this year. Last year they were getting some big points on them so it's good to see them move up,” Ohl said.

"They were just showing all the skills with the ball.

"The two Upton sisters, Sharni and Tamika, showed their creative talent and were full of flair with the ball skills and a lot of run away tries.”

Rugby league: Yeppoon's Meg Neven. Allan Reinikka ROK280419awrl1

Taryn Comiskey also impressed, stepping up for her first year in senior league this season.

"Taryn is a young girl who has progressed through local junior and scored four tries on Sunday,” Ohl said.

Ohl said Brothers have a "really good side right across the park” and also scored a lot of runaway tries from over half way on Sunday.

"There's a lot of speed in that Brothers' side,” she said.

"There were a few people out this weekend. A young girl Kira Boland, who is also a representative player, scored three tries.

Rugby league: Yeppoon's Tamika Upton. Allan Reinikka ROK280419awrl4

"Brothers made the final last year but were beaten (by Tannum 12-14) in the last seconds of the game.

"They're probably out to right the wrongs and for redemption.”

Ohl said Emu Park's game had definitely improved but the score still didn't reflect the "tough encounter”.

"Fitzroy, their defence was their stand-out yesterday and they had a lot of nice hard hits,” Ohl said.

"Emu Park just has a lot of experience across the park with Sarah Field and Tashina Ketchup, both rep girls, who are still young but very experienced.

"Their experience guides the other players to where they need to be and they just do everything right on the field.”

Ohl said there were good crowds throughout the day with plenty of support for the women's teams.

Round six results

Yeppoon Seagulls 64 - 0 Norths Chargers

Rockhampton Brothers 64 - 0 Woorabinda Warriors

Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks 0 - 46 Emu Park Warriors