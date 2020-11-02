Top post left vacant after move to private sector

Valuer-General Neil Bray has resigned to take up a position with Herron Todd White.

Until a formal announcement, Mr Bray's deputy Wally Kearnan is in the position and likely to formally fill the statutory role.

Mr Kearnan will be supported by an Executive Director - State Valuation Service, with a recruitment process for this role currently under way.

Mr Bray took up the post after serving as Queensland's valuer-general for a decade - a role he was appointed to after 26 years in public service, which included 11 years as the Valuer-General for South Australia.

It is still unknown who will replace Mr Bray as Queensland Valuer-General but discussions about prospective candidates are underway.

Valuer-General Neil Bray with Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell at the LGAQ conference in Gladstone.



Mr Bray said the time was right for him to make his mark in the private sector and he grabbed the chance when the opportunity arose at the nation's largest independent property

valuation and advisory firm.

"The time was ripe to make my mark in the private sector, and Herron Todd White was the ideal company for this next career move," he said.

"The wealth of experience, knowledge and the network I've cultivated over the past three-and-a-half decades will see the company forge greater ties with clients at the highest levels.

"I think it's important as a property professional to be open and willing to help educate the wider community about what we do in this industry.

"In my time as Valuer-General, we maintained 19 offices across the state from Beenleigh and Robina in the south as far west as Roma and Cairns in the north of the state.

"I felt it crucial to regularly attend those areas to understand the local markets and issues but most importantly to make myself available.

"And this most challenging of years has demonstrated why it's vital to be engaged with the community and provide meaningful information about what's happening in the property space."

Herron Todd White CEO, Gary Brinkworth said Mr Bray's wealth of experience was "second to none", and his standing as one of the most respected figures across the nation's property landscape was unparalleled.

Mr Bray's was first appointed as a valuer with the Queensland government in 1984 and he was promoted through the Queensland ranks.

In 1999, he decided to take up the role of South Australia's Valuer-General where he served for almost 11 years before becoming Queensland's Valuer-General in 2010, remaining in the position until last month.

Herron Todd White commenced offering valuation services in 1967 and developed into the largest independent property advisory and valuation firm in Australia.

It is Australian owned with more than 64 offices, employing 750 staff.

Originally published as Top post left vacant after move to private sector