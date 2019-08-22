TOP PRIORITY PROJECTS: Council puts forward funding wishlist

SUNNY PROJECT: Rockhampton region councillors Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant back in 2017.

SUNNY PROJECT: Rockhampton region councillors Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant back in 2017. Chris Ison ROK240717csolar2

SOLAR power, North Rockhampton flood mitigation, airport extension and event barriers/grandstands are at the top of Rockhampton Regional Council's projects list.

Councillors on Tuesday discussed what project to put forward for round five of the Queensland Government's Building Our Regions Program.

Officers put forward seven projects for the funding.

"We don't have a lot of dreams and ambitions, we don't have a lot of projects we have at the stage ready we can apply for grants and funding,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

There was some discussion about which projects to enter and councillors agreed to only enter four.

The three projects removed from the application were the Bajool Aquaculture Development master plan, West Rockhampton Aquaculture project - design and business case and Plastics Recycling Plant - business case.

It is also proposed that council would contribute 50 per cent of the project costs.

Terms of the funding program state it does not require contributions from Councils or other funding sources, however the ability to leverage funding including co-contributions form applicants is one of the program's selection criteria.

The Regional Capital Fund component of the program, to which Rockhampton Regional Council is eligible to apply, totals $34 million.

Rockhampton Solar Project

The project involves a small-scale solar facility of 2.5MW capacity, to be installed at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant.

Financial forecasting predicts it has a payback period for the return on capital investment of 2.8 years.

It is also noted the facility is capable of exporting surplus power to achieve a greater return,

The project is now out to tender with information available to support a business case application.

Events Barriers and Grandstands

The project involves the purchase of concrete barriers and relocatable grandstands to use at major events such as Rockynats.

Quotes have been sought and are still to be confirmed.

Council is currently hiring the equipment from other event organisers in the area.

The equipment is needed for some events due to safety or comfortable accommodation of significant numbers of spectators.

North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Area - sewer backflow prevention works

Project involves works to the sewer network to improve performance when the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation (NRFM) Temporary Barrier is erected in a Fitzroy River flood event.

This will assist in reducing the risk of backflow water into flood management areas during a flood event.

The project includes installing sewer isolation valves on key trunk mains within the NFRMA and constructing chambers to enable sewerage to be pumped out of the protected area and discharged appropriately.

Rockhampton Airport Apron Extension - design and business case

To prepare a detailed design and business case for the extension of the airport apron.

This would support future aircraft parking, hangars and freigh facilities.

BUILDING OUR REGIONS FUNDING

