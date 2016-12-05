Top Rockhampton student has sights set on a country life

SHE achieved the highest results for Agricultural Science in the state, but Tiffany Baker wants to get back to her roots and away from the books after graduation.

Although the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School graduate has her eye on pursuing a career in the industry, she is considering spending a gap year as a jillaroo in the Northern Territory to back up theory with practical knowledge.

Tiffany grew up on properties in the Northern Territory and Queensland, watching her parents both manage beef cattle for live export markets and feed lots.

Having always known boarding school was on the cards, Tiffany started high school at Girls Grammar where she worked with the school's cattle breeding and showing program and started studying Agricultural Science.

RIGHT: Two-year-old Tiffany riding her horse Ice Cream. Contributed

She took her place as one of Queensland's top graduates with a portfolio of work, including a final paper on the role of nutrition in promoting beef production.

The subject is heavily based in science, with Tiffany explaining much of the understanding around a property's profitability came from knowing the anatomy of animals, including how much they eat, what they'd cost to run and, ultimately, what price they sell for.

Tiffany said she was also interested in studying sustainable farming practices and translating them back to her family's own properties.

It was the thought of bringing her skills back to the farm which kept Tiffany going in tough moments at boarding school when her family would be telling tales about the latest muster and other goings on.

While she is considering university options, Tiffany said she wanted the practical knowledge gained through working on a property.

"I feel like it would be good to get out and do a bit of what my parents did before I settle to study so I can rest my head and get ready for the long hard years of study ahead,” she said.

"(The land) has always been a big part of my childhood and I'd love for it to be a big part of my future”