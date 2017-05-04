Top Rocky business for sale at Melbourne casino

IT IS a commercial buyer's dream on one of Rockhampton busiest corners.

The BP service station is up for sale by a 10-year lease with an option to extend through to 2037.

With more than 26,000 vehicles driving by the service station on the corner of Yamba Road and Richardson St on a daily basis, it is one of the hottest real estate packages on the market.

BP on Yamba and Richardson, North Rockhampton. Contributed

With giant chain Bunnings up the road, the Red Hill Homemakers Centre adjacent and the CBD only minutes away, it is a prime package that has delivered for 12 years.

It is for sale by way of auction on May 17 at the Crown Casino in Melbourne.

Burgess Rawson's Jamie Dewe is in charge of the property and visited the site last week.

"BP are a proven performer and have been in operation for a substantial amount of time (12 years)," Jamie explained.

"That road is a great position for a service station. I was up there only last week and it was flat out, there were plenty of cars coming and going.

"Having that main road frontage is very important."

Jamie said the commercial market was firing for sellers currently, but firmly believes buyers should not be deterred.

"The commercial market is firing at the moment. Vendors that have owned property for six-seven years can now cash in so to speak," he said.

"If you bought well six years ago it is time to re-invest.

"But it is also a good time to buy. Interest rates are low and there are more opportunities out there than ever."

Fast Facts