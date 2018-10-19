Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Stephen Murray is behind bars in Canada on child pornography charges. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Dr Stephen Murray is behind bars in Canada on child pornography charges. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK130815claser3
Crime

Top Rocky doctor jailed overseas on child porn charges

by Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
19th Oct 2018 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor is behind bars in Canada accused of making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Skin cancer specialist Stephen Peter Menzies Murray, 57, of Frenchville was arrested while visiting Canada's Prince Edward Island earlier this month.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sergeant Leanne Butler said on Thursday authorities were alerted when a member of the public reported Murray to police.

Sgt Butler declined to elaborate, pointing to the charges.

"The charges are child pornography, right?" Sgt Butler said.

 

Dr Stephen Murray is behind bars in Canada on child pornography charges. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Dr Stephen Murray is behind bars in Canada on child pornography charges. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK130815claser1

"Possession of. So a witness saw something that made him come to us and enter into an investigation which resulted in charges of possession of child pornography and making and distributing."

The RCMP has reached out to Australian authorities.

"We are doing a joint investigation with Australian police and part of the reason why we haven't released a whole lot (publicly about the case) is we are waiting to hear back from their investigators," Sgt Butler said.

Murray was arrested on October 3 and remains in custody.

He will face a Prince Edward Island court on Friday for a "show cause" or bail hearing to determine if he will remain behind bars.

The activity allegedly took place in a public area although Sgt Butler declined to say where.

Murray was visiting the province Prince Edward Island for a few days.

Related Items

canada child pornography editors picks skin specialist tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Yeppoon man breaking down men's heath barriers with meet-up

    premium_icon Yeppoon man breaking down men's heath barriers with meet-up

    News STARTING the discussion: 'It's a powerful, strong, masculine thing to let it out'

    Generous offer for tradies hit by builder collapse

    premium_icon Generous offer for tradies hit by builder collapse

    Careers Local landlords encourage businesses to rise from the ashes

    Patients receive shock text in wake of Rocky doc arrest

    premium_icon Patients receive shock text in wake of Rocky doc arrest

    Crime CLINIC declined to comment after Stephen Murray arrested in Canada

    • 19th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
    Aged care worker jailed for stealing $57k from old lady

    premium_icon Aged care worker jailed for stealing $57k from old lady

    Crime IT only ended when she had taken so much money the card declined

    Local Partners