Top Rocky school focuses on OPs plus vocational training

OP1 STUDENTS: Hannah Woods (left), Dr Phillip Moulds, Banuka Ralapanawa, Annabel Flockhart, Pooja Arumugam, Neeve Saw, Olivia Germann-De Wet, Hamsika Bontula, Novoneela Siddiqui, Beatrice Torres were proud Rockhampton Grammar Students to receive the top academic honor. Leighton Smith

A COMBINATION of student effort, support at home, and committed teachers.

These are the elements Rockhampton Grammar School principal Dr Phillip Moulds believes helped make the 2018 Year 12 cohort among the best in the region.

The full 2018 Year 12 results of more than 500 Queensland schools were unveiled today by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority, including how many of their students achieved the top OP bracket of between 1 and 5.

A full list of Central Queensland school data can be explored in an interactive table at the end of this article.

Rockhampton Grammar School (RGS) had the largest number of highest-performing students, with 38 of their 135 OP eligible students achieving between 1 and 5.

This equates to 28.1 per cent of their OP eligible students, which were 79.88 per cent of the 169-strong cohort.

The region's top school in terms of percentage, however, was North Rockhampton High School, where 33 percent, of the OP eligible students (seven students) achieved between 1 and 5.

However, The Morning Bulletin was unable to speak to anyone from North Rockhampton High School about the results over the weekend.

Headmaster of Rockhampton Grammar School, Dr. Phillip Moulds. Contributed

Dr Moulds said the results across the region were impressive, but he was particularly pleased by the range of results from RGS.

Outside the 28.1 per cent OP 1 to 5, a further 57 students (42.2 per cent) achieved between 6 and 10, 35 students (25.9 per cent) scored between 11 and 15, and 5 (3.7 per cent) were ranked between 16 and 20.

Dr Moulds said these results indicated strong achievements from all students.

He said every school was different, but the RGS results showed every type of student was supported with emphasis on having as many choices as possible after graduation.

Alongside impressive academic results, Dr Moulds said there was also a focus on equipping students with vocational skills.

RGS gave the most VET qualifications of any school in the region, with 160 students achieving Certificate I, 51 Certificate II, and 38 Certificate III.

Dr Moulds explained that all OP eligible students also completed vocational training to give them a broach choice of career paths post-school.

Rockhampton and Yeppoon school OP comparison, compiled by Rockhampton Grammar School from Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority data. Schools with less than 10 OP passes were not compared to bigger schools because their numbers can skew results, so some schools may not be included on this list.

Of those Certificate III students, Dr Moulds said most were studying agricultural science.

"That's really important for Central Queensland, especially with what's happening with the ag colleges," he said.

The 2019 Year 12s will be the last cohort to be tested under the OP system, with ATAR coming into effect next year.

Dr Moulds said RGS teachers had been training for several years for this change and the middle school students had already been prepared for the ATAR system.

He said Year 11 and Year 12 were this year completely separate to allow both cohorts to be fully immersed in their respective testing schemes.

"It's been really important to be focused on both the new system and the current students," Dr Moulds said.

Dr Moulds said when looking for a school parents should look beyond just academic achievements to the co-curricular activities and community requirements to choose a school which could give a well-rounded education.