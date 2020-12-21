Top Rocky sporting icon enters mayoral race at last minute

The office of mayor and CEO at the Rockhampton Regional Council chambers.

THE LIST of contenders for mayor has now grown to one more as one of Rockhampton’s top sporting bosses, Rob Crow, has thrown his hat in the ring for the job.

Nominations for the mayoral vacancy close today at 12pm with the ballot to be drawn at 2.30pm.

QRL Central Division manager Rob Crow.

Mr Crow, 54, is well known for his involvment with rugby league, racing and surf lifesaving in the region.

He is now the Queensland Rugby League Central Division manager and was a captain of the Capras, formerly Central Comets, in his younger days.

The Crow family has had a long association with rugby league in Central Queensland, dating back to the early 1900s.

Browne Park manager Rob Crow with Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park.

The grandstand at Browne Park is named after his grandfather, Jack Crow, who was a life member of Queensland Rugby League.

He has been lobbying for years with the Browne Park Trust for upgrades to the stadium.

A keen swimmer, Mr Crow is also a life member of the Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club.

The by-election will be held on January 23, with pre-polling to begin on January 11.

QRL Region Manager Rob Crow and CQ Capras CEO Peter White on the 2020 QLD Premier League

As at 9.30am Russel Claus, Nyree Johnson, Bronwyn Laverty-Young, John Rewald, Miranda Broadbent, Chris Hooper, Shane Latcham, Tony Williams, Donna Kirkland, Christopher Davies and Leyland Barnett have nominated officially on the Electoral Commission of Queensland website.

Mr Crow along with Christian Shepherd and Dominic Doblo are expected to nominate this morning.