35°
News

TOP TEN: Which famous faces graduated from CQUniversity?

Michelle Gately
| 17th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
CQUniversity campus Photo: Contributed
CQUniversity campus Photo: Contributed Melanie Plane

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are over 90,000 registered CQUniversity alumni worldwide, but there are a few who have become prominent in their fields.

As the university celebrates its 25th anniversary, The Morning Bulletin looks at some of CQUniversity's famous faces.

Author William McInnes relaxes on the upper verandah at The Beach House Hotel with a good book. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Author William McInnes relaxes on the upper verandah at The Beach House Hotel with a good book. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

William McInnes

Best known for his roles in television shows Blue Heelers and SeaChange, the actor and author studied a Bachelor of Arts through the Capricornia Institute of Advanced Education, graduating in 1985.

He was well-known on campus, at one stage organising the 'Festival of the Combine Harvesters'.

Mr McInnes went on to win an AFI Award and a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for his 2008 performance in Unfinished Sky.

He is also an acomplised stage actor and has written three books.

In 2010, he was named an Honorary Doctor of Performing Arts by CQUniversity.

Wayne Blair at CQUniversity. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Wayne Blair at CQUniversity. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK021115acquni2

Wayne Blair

Actor and director Wayne Blair studied a Bachelor of Business (Marketing) degree in Rockhampton, while holding down jobs at Sizzlers restaurant and Video Ezy.

In 2013, when he was awarded an honorary doctorate by CQUniversity, he said it was a drama elective which gave him a taste for the world of theatre.

Blair is a leader of his field, bringing Indigenous stories and issues to mainstream Australian and international audiences.

He's performing in, written and directed several theatre shows and television shows, including writing episodes for the acclaimed Redfern Now.

His 2012 debut feature film The Sapphires premiered at Cannes Film Festival and earned $2.3 million in its opening weekend at the Aussie box office.

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange will be interviewed about Swedish sex crime allegations at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The interview will be conducted by an Ecuadorean prosecutor, with a Swedish prosecutor present. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange will be interviewed about Swedish sex crime allegations at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The interview will be conducted by an Ecuadorean prosecutor, with a Swedish prosecutor present. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Kirsty Wigglesworth

Julian Assange

He gained global fame as the founder of WikiLeaks, but Julian Assange is also a CQUniverstiy alumni.

A champion of free speech, Mr Assange was enrolled in computer programming through CQUniversity's distance education program while living in Melbourne in 1994.

Mr Assange's whistleblowing website WikiLeaks embarassed governments around the world in 2010 by releasing classified and secret documents which exposed war crimes.

New ipswich District Court judge Alexander Horneman-Wren. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times
New ipswich District Court judge Alexander Horneman-Wren. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

Sandy Horneman-Wren

Rockhampton-born Alexander (Sandy) Horneman-Wren graduated with a Bachelor of Business from Capricornia Institute of Advanced Education before completing Law at QUT.

After starting his articles of clerkship with a local solicitor, Judge Horneman-Wren was in private practice for 19 years.

In 2012, he was sworn in as a judge of the District Court of Queensland. He also holds a commission as Deputy President of the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT).

During the swearing in ceremony, the Attorney-General Jarrod Bleijie said Judge Horneman-Wren was the first CQUniversity graduate appointed as a judge.

NITV Channel Manager Tanya Denning-Orman is a guest speaker at the CQ University's Community Aspirations Program. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
NITV Channel Manager Tanya Denning-Orman is a guest speaker at the CQ University's Community Aspirations Program. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK030316cspeaker3

Tanya Denning-Orman

A Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman from North Queensland, Ms Denning-Orman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (communication and journalism) from the Rockhampton campus in 1997.

She went straight into a career as journalist and producer for the ABC and SBS, focused on telling Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories to mainstream audiences.

In 2007, she became one of the first commissioning editors for new narrowcaster National Indigenous Television Ltd (NITV).

Ms Denning-Orman became NITV's channel manager four years later, leading the organisation's launch as a free-to-air channel.

She is now one of the youngest television executives in Australia and one of a handful of Aboriginal women in media leadership.

Engineers Australia Queensland division prsident from Rockhampton, Blake Harvey.
Engineers Australia Queensland division prsident from Rockhampton, Blake Harvey. Contributed

Blake Harvey

Blake Harvey graduated from CQUniversity Rockhampton in 2005 with a Bachelor of Engineering (Co-Op) and is now an engineering manager in the power industry.

In 2014, he was the Queensland division president of Engineers Australia.

Mr Harvey co-founded the Central Queensland Chapter of Engineers Without Borders and has worked in both Switzerland and Germany.

He continues to work with the university as a casual lecturer, facilitator and supervisor of engineering co-op placements and final year engineering thesis projects.

Mr Harvey was awarded the 2014 Young Achiever Alumni Award.

Carolyn Hardy

CEO of Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia (Australia) Carolyn Hardy graduated from CQUniversity with a Graduate Diploma of Management in 1997.

She has held senior roles in the United Nations and in the private sector.

Ms Hardy is a passionate advocate for women's and children's rights, acting as an advisor to the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women, and an International Board Member at Amnesty International.

In 2014, she was honoured with the 2014 Distinguished Alumnus award.

In 2016, she became CEO of Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia (Australia).

Queensland Ambulance Service heritage volunteer manager Mick Davis inspects an old oxygen flow meter on display at Caloundra station.
Queensland Ambulance Service heritage volunteer manager Mick Davis inspects an old oxygen flow meter on display at Caloundra station. Stuart Cumming

Mick Davis

A distinguished paramedic, Mark Davis completed a Bachelor of Business, Graduate Diploma of Management and Master of Business Administration through CQUniversity.

Mr Davis won several national awards, including the National Medal (2nd Clasp) in 1999 for long service in hazardous circumstances, including emergencies and national disasters.

In 2000, he was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for service to community health through the Queensland Ambulance Service and the former Institute of Ambulance Officers (now known as Paramedics Australasia).

In December 2016, he was given an honorary degree of Doctor of the University.

Peter Saide

Broadway performer Peter Saide graduated with a Bachelor of Musical Theatre in 2003.

After work in Tokyo, Sydney and New York, he landed a lead role in the South East Asian tour of Cinderella, alongside Lea Salonga (Broadway's Miss Saigon and singing voice of Disney's Mulan).

He then starred as Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys in Las Vegas and is now part of Mamma Mia in New York.

Opera star Paul Tobane.
Opera star Paul Tobane.

Paul Tabone

Opera star Paul Tabone grew up on a property near Ingham and graduated from CQUniversity with a Bachelor of Music Theatre in 2009.

Since turning professional he has performed with Opera Queensland and The Ten Tenors Tenorissimo and has worked with a variety of nationally recognised artists including Rhonda Burchmore, David Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Mercury Four and Guy Sebastian.

In 2015, he made his German debut in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies in Hamburg's Operettenhaus and last year performed on the West End in The Phantom of the Opera.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alumni cquniversity graduation wayne blair william mcinnes

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

MAKE yourself visible where all the cool cats are drinking this summer with these new Brisbane bars:

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Tributes flow for young crash victim

Tributes flow for young crash victim

Che Jennar was a 'beautiful young girl taken too soon'

960 jobs a step closer as Olive Downs secures new status

Pembroke Resources' Olive Downs project has received a new status.

It has the potential to become the world's biggest coking coal mine.

Our plan to revive one of Rocky's top restaurants

BIG MOVE: Nicole Gordon, Aaron Gordon and their son Ollie Gordon are excited to move onto their new venture at the Edge restaurant, where Aarons brother is head chef. They will be leaving behind their management jobs at the Oxford hotel.

From pub grub to fine dining

Man in hospital after vehicle crashed into tree

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Police investigating crash

Local Partners

ASTOUNDING: See how CQUniversity has evolved over 25 years

There are over 30,000 enrolled students nation-wide and 90,000 alumni at the university that is now listed among the world's best

TOP TEN: Which famous faces graduated from CQUniversity?

CQUniversity campus Photo: Contributed

In its 25th year, we look at the university's prominent graduates

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Art sessions after dark for adults to 'play' and have fun

Artist Emma Ward will be running Wine and Watercolour art sessions once a month at the art gallery.

ART sessions for adults to remind them about the process of play.

Clermont cattle sale kicks off this month

READY FOR ACTION: Melissa, Hastings and sons Cobi and Zach Hawkins from the Clermont Cattle Sale.

Save the date, February 15, for the first sale of the year.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

THE self proclaimed Gympie "dag” who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is about to launch a TV series

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

Brilliant 834m2 Forest Park Block

1 (Lot 203) Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land You only need to drive through one of Forest Park's many quality ... $168,900

You only need to drive through one of Forest Park's many quality streets to understand why this wonderful Estate has proved so popular. The Estate is filled to the...

360 Degree Views!

1 Camoo Caves Road, The Caves 4702

Rural 0 0 $299,000

Take control and create your future. Lot 1 Cammoo Caves Rd really does have it all; • 12.81 ha or 31 acres • Adjoining the Mt Etna Caves National Park • Only 2 km...

Convenient and Central Location with Huge Shed

1 Snelling Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 3 $190,000

Come and inspect this 835m2 allotment located in the family friendly suburb of Park Avenue. As you walk through the property you will appreciate the large modern...

Rural living with Unbeatable Views

56 Sawmill Road, Bondoola 4703

3 1 4 Offers Over...

Are you seeking privacy, views and a large shed? Stop Searching I’ve found it! Boasting Spectacular Ocean and Rural views this elevated position will be extremely...

Lammermoor Beach House

5 Lyndall Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Situated 130 metres from the beautiful Lammermoor Beach this three-bedroom low maintenance brick home would make an ideal beach house or holiday rental. • Open...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Superior Brick Family Home In Stunning Cascade Gardens Estate!

5 League Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $495,000

STOP LOOKING- THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOUR FAMILY! Welcome to 5 League Place, Norman Gardens - what an absolutely stunning a/c lowset brick and tile, family home, only...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2 BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

$350,000! New and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, 25 minutes...

Quality &amp; Style at an Affordable Price!

1 Solomon Court, Pacific Heights 4703

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Surrounded by quality homes in popular Pacific Heights is this stylish, single level residence with high ceilings and a modern colour scheme throughout. •...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Historical home on market for first time in 50 years

Denise Carroll pictured on the deck to her house which is now up for auction.

A home for parties, weddings and 11 kids

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!