TOP TEN: Which famous faces graduated from CQUniversity?

THERE are over 90,000 registered CQUniversity alumni worldwide, but there are a few who have become prominent in their fields.

As the university celebrates its 25th anniversary, The Morning Bulletin looks at some of CQUniversity's famous faces.

Author William McInnes

William McInnes

Best known for his roles in television shows Blue Heelers and SeaChange, the actor and author studied a Bachelor of Arts through the Capricornia Institute of Advanced Education, graduating in 1985.

He was well-known on campus, at one stage organising the 'Festival of the Combine Harvesters'.

Mr McInnes went on to win an AFI Award and a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for his 2008 performance in Unfinished Sky.

He is also an acomplised stage actor and has written three books.

In 2010, he was named an Honorary Doctor of Performing Arts by CQUniversity.

Wayne Blair at CQUniversity.

Wayne Blair

Actor and director Wayne Blair studied a Bachelor of Business (Marketing) degree in Rockhampton, while holding down jobs at Sizzlers restaurant and Video Ezy.

In 2013, when he was awarded an honorary doctorate by CQUniversity, he said it was a drama elective which gave him a taste for the world of theatre.

Blair is a leader of his field, bringing Indigenous stories and issues to mainstream Australian and international audiences.

He's performing in, written and directed several theatre shows and television shows, including writing episodes for the acclaimed Redfern Now.

His 2012 debut feature film The Sapphires premiered at Cannes Film Festival and earned $2.3 million in its opening weekend at the Aussie box office.

Julian Assange

Julian Assange

He gained global fame as the founder of WikiLeaks, but Julian Assange is also a CQUniverstiy alumni.

A champion of free speech, Mr Assange was enrolled in computer programming through CQUniversity's distance education program while living in Melbourne in 1994.

Mr Assange's whistleblowing website WikiLeaks embarassed governments around the world in 2010 by releasing classified and secret documents which exposed war crimes.

New ipswich District Court judge Alexander Horneman-Wren.

Sandy Horneman-Wren

Rockhampton-born Alexander (Sandy) Horneman-Wren graduated with a Bachelor of Business from Capricornia Institute of Advanced Education before completing Law at QUT.

After starting his articles of clerkship with a local solicitor, Judge Horneman-Wren was in private practice for 19 years.

In 2012, he was sworn in as a judge of the District Court of Queensland. He also holds a commission as Deputy President of the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT).

During the swearing in ceremony, the Attorney-General Jarrod Bleijie said Judge Horneman-Wren was the first CQUniversity graduate appointed as a judge.

NITV Channel Manager Tanya Denning-Orman is a guest speaker at the CQ University's Community Aspirations Program.

Tanya Denning-Orman

A Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman from North Queensland, Ms Denning-Orman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (communication and journalism) from the Rockhampton campus in 1997.

She went straight into a career as journalist and producer for the ABC and SBS, focused on telling Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories to mainstream audiences.

In 2007, she became one of the first commissioning editors for new narrowcaster National Indigenous Television Ltd (NITV).

Ms Denning-Orman became NITV's channel manager four years later, leading the organisation's launch as a free-to-air channel.

She is now one of the youngest television executives in Australia and one of a handful of Aboriginal women in media leadership.

Engineers Australia Queensland division prsident from Rockhampton, Blake Harvey.

Blake Harvey

Blake Harvey graduated from CQUniversity Rockhampton in 2005 with a Bachelor of Engineering (Co-Op) and is now an engineering manager in the power industry.

In 2014, he was the Queensland division president of Engineers Australia.

Mr Harvey co-founded the Central Queensland Chapter of Engineers Without Borders and has worked in both Switzerland and Germany.

He continues to work with the university as a casual lecturer, facilitator and supervisor of engineering co-op placements and final year engineering thesis projects.

Mr Harvey was awarded the 2014 Young Achiever Alumni Award.

Carolyn Hardy

CEO of Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia (Australia) Carolyn Hardy graduated from CQUniversity with a Graduate Diploma of Management in 1997.

She has held senior roles in the United Nations and in the private sector.

Ms Hardy is a passionate advocate for women's and children's rights, acting as an advisor to the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women, and an International Board Member at Amnesty International.

In 2014, she was honoured with the 2014 Distinguished Alumnus award.

In 2016, she became CEO of Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia (Australia).

Queensland Ambulance Service heritage volunteer manager Mick Davis

Mick Davis

A distinguished paramedic, Mark Davis completed a Bachelor of Business, Graduate Diploma of Management and Master of Business Administration through CQUniversity.

Mr Davis won several national awards, including the National Medal (2nd Clasp) in 1999 for long service in hazardous circumstances, including emergencies and national disasters.

In 2000, he was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for service to community health through the Queensland Ambulance Service and the former Institute of Ambulance Officers (now known as Paramedics Australasia).

In December 2016, he was given an honorary degree of Doctor of the University.

Peter Saide

Broadway performer Peter Saide graduated with a Bachelor of Musical Theatre in 2003.

After work in Tokyo, Sydney and New York, he landed a lead role in the South East Asian tour of Cinderella, alongside Lea Salonga (Broadway's Miss Saigon and singing voice of Disney's Mulan).

He then starred as Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys in Las Vegas and is now part of Mamma Mia in New York.

Opera star Paul Tobane.

Paul Tabone

Opera star Paul Tabone grew up on a property near Ingham and graduated from CQUniversity with a Bachelor of Music Theatre in 2009.

Since turning professional he has performed with Opera Queensland and The Ten Tenors Tenorissimo and has worked with a variety of nationally recognised artists including Rhonda Burchmore, David Campbell, Kate Ceberano, Mercury Four and Guy Sebastian.

In 2015, he made his German debut in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies in Hamburg's Operettenhaus and last year performed on the West End in The Phantom of the Opera.