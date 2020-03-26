Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

USQ Education Researcher Tania Leach's advice for parents
Education

Top tips for school kids studying at home

Tobi Loftus
27th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A University of Southern Queensland education academic has shared tips on how school students can learn more productively at home as schools move into e-learning because of the coronavirus.

Education Researcher Tania Leach said the first thing students should do was create a space exclusively for study.

Reader poll

Do you think the State Government’s decision around schools is the right one?

View Results

"What we did was we grabbed a camping table and threw a tablecloth over it, that way you can keep everything you need there," she said.

She said students should break their learning into 20 minute chunks, taking short breaks between, and make sure to move regularly.

Mrs Leach said for those who did not have access to laptops or tablets, most apps schools use were also available on mobile phones.

For parents, Mrs Leach recommended creating a daily routine for students, as they were used to having routine in their lives.

More Stories

coronavirus toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        premium_icon COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        Breaking Central Queensland reports no new cases as the state total continues to rise.

        Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        premium_icon Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        News Once the COVID-19 threat passes, see how your Rocky council candidates plan to...

        Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        premium_icon Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        News Strict coronavirus restrictions will hit funeral for racing identity

        How to support tattoo artists

        premium_icon How to support tattoo artists

        Business ‘It’s just amazing how people will come together in timers like this, even with...