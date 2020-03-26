Top Tips: How you can keep occupied at home

Dancing is one of the ways you can get active at home.

WHILE the threat of contracting coronavirus has the entire world social distancing and spending a lot of time at home, life isn’t like it’s always been.

For those who need to self-isolate at home or spending an increased amount of time in their humble abode, here are some tips on how you can stay active and occupied.

1. Clear out your wardrobe.

Now’s your chance to cull some items you’ve either hoarded or didn’t mean to keep so long.

2. TV and films

Whether if it’s through a streaming service or your personal collection, why don’t you grab a flick and sit on the lounge with a bowl of popcorn?

3. Gardening

If you have any seeds lying around or perhaps take some cuttings from your own plants, create a bright and happy environment for you to enjoy.

4. Learn how to knit.

Get your creative juices flowing with some crafts. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner, there are plenty of online resources to help you through the process.

5. You can dance.

Dance to your favourite tunes, and give yourself a chance to get fit without having to lift any heavy weights. It makes for a great source of cardio exercise.

6. Exercise.

Have a home workout. If dancing isn’t for you, try resistance training at home with some dumbells or other weights (perhaps a curl bar?). It’s great for your endorphins.

7. DIY jobs.

Now you’ve got extra time up your sleeve, look around your home for potential ideas.

8.FaceTime.

If you aren’t able to visit loved ones or friends, jump on FaceTime or Skype which makes for a great way to catch up without having to spread germs.

9. Have a scavenger hunt.

You could make Easter more exciting for yourself and others at home this year.

10. Family history

Delve into your past, it’s very time consuming and addictive once you get into it.