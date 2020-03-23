Top tips: Parents taking care of kids at home

YOU can help guide your child and teenager to access credible information sites such as government health websites.

This may present you with a great opportunity to have discussions around the validity of information presented on the internet and the importance of being discerning.

Find out what they’ve started in class

Early learning settings often share learning visibly on the walls or via an online portal explaining what children have been exploring and engaging in. Primary schools often share with parents the themes and topics being covered each term.

Knowing what they have been learning means you will be able to use and identify lots of incidental opportunities to engage in conversations with your child about their study and to ask questions.

For example, if they are learning about measurement, get them to measure how much water they drink each day or identify each of the measuring devices used in the kitchen and what units of measure they use.

Most high schools have learning management systems where unit content, helpful resources and assessment information has been uploaded by teachers and can be accessed by students.

It is important for you to ensure your teenager has working access to these resources.

Access to these online resources will mean most teenagers will be able to organise their own learning.

Their teachers will upload work for them to complete, deliver online classes and establish online forums to encourage discussions.

But managing this new way of learning will require some guidance and direction.

Establish a routine

Young children and teenagers need structure and routine.

We know a lack of structure and routine can lead to unproductive or troublesome behaviour.

And with a smartphone, tablet, laptop and gaming device easily accessible during this period, the temptation to spend their days glued to some form of screen, mindlessly scrolling, viewing or gaming, is at an highest.

So how do we establish a routine that works for your child or teenager?

Do not begin by locating a ready-made schedule you downloaded from a website – it will not work.

You know your child best so it is probably best to work through the following:

Task setting

Daily task setting should occur each evening.

Use the large goals to establish smaller, prescriptive and specific tasks for the following day and it will help you work to achieve your weekly goals.

Using the goals, for example a child would set a daily task of reading 10 pages of Once by Morris Gleitzman.

A teenager who is working to complete an essay on Macbeth could identify a daily task such as write a 200-word introduction to the essay.

Other tasks may include: answer 20 practice multiple choice maths questions or complete one extended-response for history or geography.

Tips for home schooling

Do not panic and hold steady in these times of uncertainty;

Find out what they have already started in class;

Establish routine;

Co-develop a schedule;

Have a balanced approach to technology;

Create authentic learning experiences by example;

Use the time to connect with your child;

Be kind to yourself.

Parent tips were co-authored by Associate Professor Miriam Tanti of the Campus Dean Strathfield at the Australian Catholic University and curriculum and teaching lecturer Christy Monteleone.