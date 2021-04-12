Top Tourism Town: CQ destinations in the running

Rockhampton is one of the finalists in the Tourism Industry Council’s Top Tourism Town Awards. Photo: Glenn Hunt

Rockhampton is one of the finalists in the Tourism Industry Council’s Top Tourism Town Awards. Photo: Glenn Hunt

Rockhampton and Yeppoon are in the running to be named Queensland’s Top Tourism Town.

It is one of two awards being presented by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council to recognise the state’s outstanding destinations.

Central Queensland is well represented, with Mount Morgan, Longreach and Winton finalists in the Small Tourism Town category.

There are 37 finalists from across the state in two categories - 15 in the Top Tourism Town Award (for a town/city with a population over 5000) and 22 in the Small Tourism Town Award (for a town with a population below 5000).

QTIC chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the awards showcased the great and diverse destinations in Queensland.

“With the current focus on domestic tourism, now is the time to draw attention to our regional destinations and to put the spotlight on our tourism operators and communities who keep our regions thriving,” he said.

Yeppoon is among 15 finalists in the Top Tourism Town award. Photo: Glenn Hunt.

“We have towns from as far north as Mareeba, to the coast of Rainbow Beach and out west to Longreach which shows the amazingly diverse tourism landscape we have right here in our backyard.”

Mr Gschwind said the award winners would be decided by the public, with voting open now and closing at 11.59pm on Monday, April 26.

Individuals who vote for their favourite tourism town go into the running to win a $2000 Apollo Motorhome travel package.

“We call on everybody to cast their vote and show their support for our domestic tourism industry which plays such an important role in communities throughout the state,” Mr Gschwind said.

“It has been a tough COVID year, now it is time to celebrate the impressive travel opportunities we have in Queensland.”

The winner of the Top Tourism Town Award will receive a $25,000 strategic consulting and capacity building package provided by EarthCheck.

The winner of the Top Small Tourism Town Award will receive a $7500 tourism consultancy and development package provided by The Tourism Group.

Small Top Tourism Towns:

Agnes Water 1770

Airlie Beach

Boonah

Canungra

Cunnamulla

Eumundi

Georgetown

Ingham

Karumba

Kuranda

Longreach

Montville

Mount Morgan

Orchid Beach

Quilpie

Rainbow Beach

Richmond

St George

Thargomindah

Winton

Woodford

Yungaburra

Large Top Tourism Towns:

Bowen

Bribie

Bundaberg

Ipswich

Mareeba

Maryborough

Noosa

Redcliffe

Redlands

Rockhampton

Stanthorpe

Tambourine Mountain

Townsville

Warwick

Yeppoon

